Rick and Morty season 5 trailer offers a first look at what's coming up

Rick and Morty season 5 doesn't have a release date yet, but Adult Swim has already released a first look at the series' return. An animatic – a first draft of the animation with placeholder scenes – has been released, and it runs over 2 minutes in length.

It was released over the weekend as part of Adult Swim Con, an online event, and shows Morty carrying a near-death Rick to safety across an alien planet. The voices of the cast are dubbed over the top of it.

The clip also features Rick and Morty encountering Mr Nimbus, a seemingly forgotten nemesis of Rick's, who's a little Aquaman-esque. It's unclear who voices Mr Nimbus, but to us it sounds like Arrested Development's David Cross. Have a watch:

During a panel about the show, co-creator Dan Harmon reportedly said that Rick and Morty season 5's scripts are complete, and that the writers have moved on to season 6.

If you're really missing Rick and Morty, Adult Swim dropped another treat for fans: an animated short film called Rick and Morty vs Genocider, directed by Takeshi Sano of the the anime Tower of God. It's the latest in a long line of original animated shorts commissioned alongside the show.

When does Rick and Morty return?

After season 3 was released, Rick and Morty took an almost two-year hiatus before returning for season 4, which was frustratingly broken into two halves. The hope is that season 5 will get here a little faster, and the fact that we're seeing early animation now makes us hopeful that we'll see the series return either later this year, or in early 2021.

Rick and Morty was renewed for 70 episodes back in 2018. So far, we've seen just ten of those, so there are plenty to come.