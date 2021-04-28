Ribble's new e-bikes are some of the lightest in the world

E-bike company Ribble has announced two new super-light electric bikes, including one that tips the scales at under 11kg, making it one of the lightest in the world.

The Endurance SL e Hero is a new version of Ribble's flagship carbon electric bike, and the company has managed to shave almost 2kg off the original model, resulting in an e-bike that weighs just 10.5kg. It's very rare to see an e-bike under 12kg in out experience, so that's quite an achievement.

Like all Ribble e-bikes, the Endurance SL e Hero has a fully integrated battery and drive system, and works together with the Mahle Ebikemotion app.

It also features a full-carbon integrated handlebar/stem combination, Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic shifting, and Level BS35 Superlight EBM carbon wheels that integrate with tubeless tire systems.

Meanwhile the new Endurance AL e is the company's first aluminum road bike, and starts at 13kg (depending on your choice of extras through Ribble's Bike Builder). It has road-focused geometry derived from the Endurance SL carbon series, with a frame made from lightweight 6061 T6 heat treated aluminum with smooth welds for improved strength.

The Ribble Endurance SL e Hero is a premium bike starting at £6,999 (about $10,000 / AU$12,500), while the regular Endurance SL e series begins at £2,999 (about $4,000 / AU$5,500). The Ribble Endurance AL e is available from £2,699 (about $3,500 / AU$5,000, which is an impressive price for a highly specced electric road bike.

Weighty matters

Weight is an important factor when it comes to e-bikes – and not just for speed and performance. The high-capacity batteries of some electric bikes can be extremely heavy, which not only reduces efficiency, but also makes them difficult to carry and store – particularly if the bike ends up with an unusual center of gravity.

The Ribble Hybrid AL e currently sits at the top of our roundup of the best e-bikes, thanks partly to its weight of just 13.1kg, along with its classic road stylings and surprisingly affordable price tag.

We'll be interested to see how the new bikes compare, and hope to put one (or both) through their paces soon.