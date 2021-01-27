Reward system launches for Google Play in South Africa

Google announced that South Africa will now be able to access its free rewards programme. The points garnered through games can be used within the Google Play Store.

South Africa is, unsurprisingly, late to the party as this first launched in Japan in 2018.

Google Play Points essentially allows users to earn points for doing certain things within the company's app store and specific app downloads made within it.

Points can be earned by playing games, through apps, movies, in-game items and subscriptions among other things.

Points can be put toward redeeming in-app items or to garner Google Play credit that can go toward paying for subscriptions and paid apps.

Earn points while you play

With Google Play Points, you’ll earn points on things you buy with Google Play, including in-app items, movies, books, subscriptions and more.

You can also earn Play Points by downloading featured free apps and games. Weekly points events can boost your earning rate on movies, books, and select games.

Google Play Points has four levels, from Bronze to Platinum. Your level depends on how many points you’ve collected, and higher levels have perks like weekly prizes.

How to join

To join the Play Points rewards programme, you will need to opt-in through the Google Play Store.

Go to your Play Store, go to the side menu and select “Play Points”.

The Play Store then opens a page where you can select “Join for free”.