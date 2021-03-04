Resident Evil Village will have ray tracing, but AMD’s latest GPU isn’t recommended

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT reveal event offered Resident Evil fans a chance to see what the upcoming Resident Evil Village will look like with ray tracing . If you were thinking of picking up the new RX 6700 XT graphics card to play it on though you might want to watch out, as AMD or Capcom suggests using a different graphics card.

On the official AMD page for Resident Evil Village, the recommended specs for ray tracing are an AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor and an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU. The RX 6700 XT will be less powerful than the RX 6800 XT and there is no confirmation that it will support ray tracing in Resident Evil Village.

Given that these are merely recommended specs, you could find the new graphics card that can pull off ray tracing in Resident Evil Village - if you can manage to grab one despite ongoing chip shortages - just maybe wait for some benchmarks before splashing the cash.

Fake Nvidia RTX 3090s are selling on eBay to catch out bots

Play the Resident Evil 8 demo on PS5 right now

HP brings Radeon RX 6700 XT to gaming PCs

What other graphics cards could support ray tracing in Resident Evil Village?

Right now, we don’t know for certain which graphics cards will and won’t support ray tracing in Resident Evil Village, and we probably won’t know more until the official store page is out on Steam. However, we can take a crack at guessing what other GPUs might be able to pull off ray tracing based on this announcement.

With the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT officially announced we can assume the more powerful 6900 XT would also meet your ray tracing needs. If you can get your hands on them we’d also expect the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080 to do the job too.

We expect there to be lower-cost options for ray tracing that will meet the demands of new AAA release titles, though we’ll have to wait a little longer to confirm this.

The best graphics cards 2021: all the top GPUs for gaming

Via PCGamer