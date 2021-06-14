Resident Evil Village DLC confirmed – and multiplayer Re:Verse gets a release date

Resident: Evil Village is getting DLC, Capcom has confirmed.

The news was revealed during Capcom's E3 2021 showcase, where the publisher confirmed that it's working on DLC for Village - though what this extra content will involve, or when we'll get our hands on it, remains a mystery.

In addition, the showcase revealed that Resident Evil Re:Verse, Capcom's online multiplayer title, will officially release in July (with a solid date TBC), with those who own Resident Evil Village getting the game for free.

Adopting a comic-book style look, Resident Evil: ReVerse is an online survival horror multiplayer that sees players taking on the roles of fan-favorite Resident Evil characters like Jill Valentine and Leon Kennedy - armed with powerful bioweapons - in four to six-player PvP matches.

Better late than never

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil Re:Verse was created as "a thank you to fans for the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series", according to the description accompanying Re:Verse's teaser trailer from earlier this year.

Re:Verse was set to launch alongside Resident Evil Village on May 7 as a free add-on. However, in April, Capcom announced the multiplayer title was delayed and would release in "Summer 2021" (sometime between June and August).

While Re:Verse didn't launch alongside Resident Evil Village, players who have purchased Resident Evil will get Resident Evil Re:Verse for free when it releases - though it remains unclear if the title is available as a standalone purchase.

As of yet, there's been no announcement of a current-gen version of Resident Evil Re:Verse - the game will be available to play on PS4 and Xbox One consoles as well as Steam. Current-gen console owners can still get in on the action, though. PS5 owners will also be able to download and play the PS4 version via backwards compatibility and the same goes for Xbox Series X/S owners who can check out the Xbox One version, too.