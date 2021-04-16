Resident Evil Village release date, PS5 demo, Re:Verse, news and trailers

Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil Village (AKA Resident Evil 8) will release on May 7. The next chapter in the iconic horror series will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia and PC, as well as PS4 and Xbox One on the same date.

A sequel to Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil Village is set a few years after the events of its predecessor and sees Ethan, the protagonist of Resi 7, in search of answers after a visit from franchise-favorite Chris Redfield. The search leads Ethan to a mysterious (and definitely creepy) Village in Europe where - no doubt - he unearths more than he expected.

As Resident Evil Village's release date approaches, Capcom is offering players a chance to try out some of the new Resi via playable, timed demos, available on all platforms. We're also finally getting the chance to access an open beta of the game's multiplayer. Called Resident Evil Re:Verse, this multiplayer pack-in with Resident Evil Village will allow players to take control of their favorite series characters and bioweapon villains in head-to-head multiplayer combat scenarios.

Want to know more about how to play the demos and access the beta, as well as details on what you can expect from the new Resi? Read on to find out everything we know so far about Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil Village is set to release on May 7, 2021. The game has been confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, and Capcom finally confirmed that the game will also come to PS4 and Xbox One after teasing the possibility during Tokyo Game Show 2020.

Following a ransomware attack in November 2020, some details (via VG247) on Resident Evil Village were leaked online which suggested an April 2021 release date. As we now know, that date was close but not entirely accurate, as the game is actually set for a May release date.

Resident Evil Village demos

Capcom released a PS5-exclusive Resident Evil Village demo called 'Maiden' back in January, allowing players to try out a brief story-driven part of the game - taking place in Lady Dimitrescu's castle. The demo is free to download from the PS Store and only lasts about 15 minutes.

Capcom also confirmed at the time of Maiden's release that it would be releasing a second, more combat-focused demo, for all platforms in the "Spring". True to its word, Capcom revealed details of the new demo during its second RE:Showcase on April 15.

This new demo is multiplatform and will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4 and Stadia. PlayStation players will be able to access the demo early, starting on April 17 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET or April 18 at 6pm BST. Access to the Village demo opens up first, then access to the Castle demo opens the week after, on April 24 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET or April 25 at 6pm BST.

These demos are restricted to 30 minutes of time each and will be available for eight hours after the demo goes live... so get ready for an all-nighter. You can pre-download these demos onto your PS5 or PS4 right now, but access won't be granted until the demo opens.

The multiplatform demo, which allows access to both locations, is available starting on May 1 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET or May 2 at 1am BST and allows one hour of gameplay. The demo can be downloaded from the store page of whichever platform you're using.

Resident Evil Village trailers

During the second REShowcase on April 15, Capcom released another trailer for Resident Evil Village which gave us a slightly better idea of what to expect from the game's story. We know that the Village still has some 'normal' residents, in addition to its supernatural ones, and that a deity of some sort called 'Mother Miranda' seems to be fueling the bloodlust of some of the less friendly residents. Check it out below:

GameInformer gives us a closer look at Resident Evil Village's gameplay with this exclusive video which details how the new Resi's extensive upgrade system, hunting and cooking will work. Check it out below:

Footage of Resident Evil Village, released by IGN, shows the game running on a PS4 Pro, the first time we’ve seen the game running on a last-generation console. Lasting five minutes, the footage shows the game running well on the PS4 Pro which is promising. Though the PS4 Pro is still a step up from the PS4 and Xbox One in terms of hardware so we can’t be sure how it’ll look on last-sen consoles across the board.

Capcom showed a new trailer for Resident Evil Village during its first showcase event on January 21, which you can watch below. It provides a glimpse of the game's main female antagonists as well as a closer look at some of the spectacular, unnerving environments players will have to tentatively creep through.

Capcom previously released a brand new Resident Evil Village teaser trailer ahead of its first Resident Evil Showcase on January 21.

The trailer gave us a glimpse at a location we expect we'll be visiting in Village: a mansion that sees to be inhabited by a giant (and slightly terrifying) woman - and plenty of unsettling creatures.

We saw a full cut of this gameplay during the showcase, but it's certainly got us excited ahead of the event. Check it out below:

A brief glimpse at Resident Evil Village gameplay on the PS5 was released in a video starring tennis star Naomi Osaka. The footage of Resident Evil is brief, appearing from 1 minute 50, but it's some of the best gameplay footage we've seen for the game so far and Osaka gives an insight into how Village will use the DualSense controller's haptic feedback.

During Tokyo Game Show, Capcom released a new developer insights video for Resident Evil Village, featuring interviews with Director Morimasa Sato, Art Director Tomonori Takano, and Producer Peter Fabiano.

Over the course of this video, the team offer some insight into the decision-making processes behind the development of Resident Evil Village, such as the use of a picture book motif throughout the game and choosing to continue the story of Ethan Winters past the events of Resident Evil 7.

There are also very brief glimpses of the game in action peppered through the video, showing its first-person perspective and some of the environments that will be explorable. According to Director Morimasa Sato, there’s a lot of “emphasis on letting you play the game the way you would act if you were there in real life.”

We got our first look at Resident Evil Village during Sony's PS5 gameplay reveal. The trailer which stars werewolves, witches and photo-realistic vegetables, also has a surprise return at the end: Chris Redfield.

Check out the trailer for yourself below:

Resident Evil Re:Verse

Capcom is determined to make a successful Resident Evil multiplayer game it seems. Despite many failed attempts, Resident Evil Re:Verse is an online multiplayer title that was created as "a thank you to fans for the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series", according to the YouTube trailer's video description.

The game adopts a comic-book style look and features six-person deathmatches. Players who purchase Resident Evil will get Resident Evil Re:Verse for free.

There's also an open beta to take part in before the game's release so that Capcom can “test the game’s system, balance, and servers.”

Scheduled to begin April 8 at 2am ET / 7am BST / 4pm AEST (or April 7 at 11pm PT), the Re:Verse beta will be available to play for three days until April 11 at 2am ET / 7am BST / 4pm AEST (or April 10 at 11pm PT) on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as on PC via Steam.

Taking part in the beta is easy—you just need to have a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One console, or a PC via Steam. PS5 owners will also be able to download and play the PS4 version via backwards compatibility and the same goes for Xbox Series X/S owners who can check out the Xbox One version, too.

You'll need to register for a Capcom ID if you haven’t already done so, and then link the Capcom ID account to the console or Steam account that the beta will be played on. This can all be done on the Capcom ID website.

After you’ve set up your Capcom ID, navigate to the “External account links” section on your account page. Choose your desired platform, have either your PSN, Xbox Live or Steam details ready and follow the prompts to link your accounts. Once that’s done, you’re good to go. If you've already taken part in the RE:Verse closed beta, Capcom has said you don't need to re-download the client to participate.

Resident Evil Village story

Set a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7, the eighth major entry in the Resident Evil series will feature an all-new storyline that sees Ethan Winters and his wife Mia settling into a new (and peaceful) life together. But just as they think they've moved on from the past, Resi fan-favorite (and BSAA captain) Chris Redfield attacks their home and kidnaps their daughter, Rosemary. Ethan's hunt for his daughter leads him to a village where everything isn't quite what it seems.

Players can expect to encounter some peculiar characters such as the nine-foot-tall Lady Dimitrescu (AKA Big Lady), who resides in a castle overlooking the village, and the Duke, a strange man with a selection of wares in his shop. Players will be able to explore both the village itself and the strange castle overlooking it.

Resident Evil Village gameplay

Resident Evil Village doesn't stray too far from the gameplay formula we saw in Resident Evil 7. Players will have to take on a range of horrifying adversaries with their own hands or the range of weapons at their disposal, making sure to guard when you can to minimize damage. Handily, weapons can be added to a quick slot menu for ease.

A Resi staple, you will also need to solve puzzles and pick up items around the world to help you progress - while managing your inventory efficiently. Unlike its predecessor, Resident Evil Village offers you to buy items from the Duke including supplies, weapons and weapons upgrades - with the ability to sell items you don't need any longer too.

Upgrades include being about to increase a weapon's power, rate of fire, reload speed and ammo capacity, while you can also buy add-ons that reduce Sniper sway and more. While resource conservation will be important, as Ethan's arsenal becomes more powerful players will need to worry about this less.

The village is also full of animals that Ethan can hunt and butcher for meat, including fish, chicken, rams and boars. While some animals are easier to hunt, others will fight back against Ethan's attacks - making them more dangerous adversaries.

While Ethan can shoot these animals, the main challenge players will find is trying to conserve ammunition (like with all Resi games), so you're going to want to make sure you aim your shot just right so fewer bullets are wasted.

Once you've collected resources (like Poultry, Meat and Fish) from your hunt, you can take them to the Duke's Kitchen which offers a selection of recipes you can cook - if you have the right ingredients. These recipes, once completed, provide permanent upgrades. For example, the Bird and Beef Pilaf reduces the amount of damage Ethan takes when guarding.

Resident Evil Village news and rumors

Mercenaries mode returns

During the RE:Showcase on April 15, Capcom revealed that fan-favorite Mercenaries mode is returning in Village. Mercenaries mode provides different time-based trials, complete with a shop to purchase weapons and items in-between stages, as well as different mid-level rewards to increase your speed, handgun strength, or get other bonus abilities. Check out the announcement trailer below:

Photo mode for Resident Evil Village seemingly revealed in new footage

In the latest PS4 Pro footage of Resident Evil Village (embedded above), the game’s photo mode appears to have been revealed. During a cutscene in the footage, in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen, you can see the option to skip the scene or start photo mode.

Skipping cutscenes and taking photos are features that weren’t present in Resident Evil 7, so it’s exciting to see Capcom experimenting with some new things and quality of life improvements for the latest entry.

Resident Evil Village system requirements revealed

The system requirements to play Resident Evil Village on PC have been revealed on the game’s Steam page. According to the page, the minimum requirements are as follows.

OS : Windows 10 (64 bit)

: Windows 10 (64 bit) Processor : Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM / AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM / AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

If you want to get the game looking its best, then the recommended specifications for your processor, memory card and graphics cards are more demanding:

Processor : Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory :16 GB RAM

:16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

And if you want to enjoy Resident Evil Village with all that Ray tracing goodness then you'll need what's listed below:

OS : Windows 10 (64 bit)

: Windows 10 (64 bit) CPU : Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM : 16GB

: 16GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 (4K/45fps) / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (4K/60fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (4K/45fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6800 (4K/45fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (4K/60fps)

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 (4K/45fps) / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (4K/60fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (4K/45fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6800 (4K/45fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (4K/60fps) DirectX: Version 12

4K, ray tracing and adaptive triggers supported on PS5

Resident Evil Village has been listed on the official PlayStation Store and the listing has revealed some details about how the game will work on the console. According to the listing, the game will support 4K and ray tracing on PS5 with fast load times thanks to the console's SSD. The DualSense's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback will also be supported so that players can "feel the weight and pull of weapon triggers" and get "the feeling of firing a real gun".

New plot details

In an interview with Famitsu magazine, Resident Evil Village producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Peter Fabiano have revealed some new plot points and character details for the game. A translation of the interview was posted to Twitter by user @cvxfreak and can be seen below.

This week's issue of Famitsu (10/29) features a bit of new information regarding Resident Evil: Village. Details translated into English in this thread: pic.twitter.com/fSMEIM0rXPOctober 14, 2020 See more

The details revealed include the fact that it's Chris Redfield who takes Ethan Winters to the village featured in the game and that Ethan awakens there, unsure how much time has passed.

The producers also touch on the wolfish creatures seen in footage of the game so far can't speak but behave like a pack and are capable of wielding weapons.

What of PSVR?

Now that Capcom has confirmed a PS4 release for Resident Evil Village, it bodes well for PSVR support like in Resident Evil 7.

Given that Sony has announced next-gen PSVR (or PSVR 2) is on the way, it doesn't seem completely out of the question for Resident Evil Village to get PSVR support - though it likely wouldn't be for a while.

It will conclude the story of Resident Evil 7

Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil Village will conclude the story of Resident Evil 7. In an interview with Famitsu (via GamesRadar) Capcom's Tsuyoshi Kanda and Peter Fabiano said that the game will not only address the cliffhanger in Resident Evil 7 but will conclude the story completely.

Lady Dimitrescu's height revealed

The internet has gone a bit bonkers over Resident Evil Village's 'tall lady' Lady Dimitrescu - and it hasn't gone unnoticed by Capcom. If you've been wondering just how tall Lady Dimitrescu is, Capcom has revealed that she stands at a towering 2.9m (approximately 9' 6") tall if you include her hat and high heels.