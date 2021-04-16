Resident Evil 4 VR resurrects the classic game for Oculus Quest 2

While all eyes were on the new trailer and demo for Resident Evil 8, Capcom had a special treat to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the game series during its April stream: Resident Evil 4 VR is coming, and will recreate the classic action horror game in virtual reality.

Resident Evil 4 VR is being developed in partnership with Facebook’s Oculus Studios and Armature Studio, and we at least know it’s launching for Oculus Quest 2 headsets. That’s pretty much all we know at this point – no release date, price, or compatibility info – but more info is coming in an Oculus Gaming Showcase on April 21 on the Oculus Facebook page or on Twitch.

Based on the preview footage, we know you’ll be running through very familiar settings from the village and castle segments of Resident Evil 4, using familiar weapons and taking on zombies in your search for the President’s daughter. In addition to combat in first-person VR, you’ll also engage with puzzle elements (we see Leon turn yet another crank) and manage your inventory.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil: 25 and counting

Aside from Resident Evil 8, there are a couple more announcements made during the April stream to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Resident Evil.

The Resident Evil Chapter is coming soon to Dead by Daylight. Find all the REcent info here: https://t.co/YzeICW8Tw8 pic.twitter.com/4pPrTAVG7GApril 15, 2021 See more

Much like the Resident Evil-themed content coming to The Division 2 announced earlier, popular 4v1 multiplayer game Dead By Daylight is getting its own content pack in June from the famed survival horror series. It’s unclear which of the many popular monsters will be featured as the killer, though we have our suspicions given the spirited reception to the unreleased Resident Evil 8’s co-antagonist, Lady Dimitrescu.

The April stream also dropped another trailer for Resident Evil Infinite Darkness, an original anime series following Leon and Claire surviving yet another outbreak – this time in the White House.