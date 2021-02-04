Reminder: Microsoft is shutting down Skype for Business this year

Microsoft is reminding businesses that Skype for Business Online will be shut down this year.

The company are officially pulling the plug on July, 31 2021. At the six month mark, they are helping those who haven't made the upgrade to Microsoft Teams.

"Though we’re getting a bit nostalgic about what’s going away, it’s easy to see how much more organizations can do with Teams – staying connected and accomplishing more together across work, school, and life. And that has us excited about what’s ahead," said Microsoft in their most recent reminder.

Microsoft Teams has exploded in popularity even among those who never used Skype for Business. It was perfectly poised to take over as the pandemic hit and business had to pivot to work-from-home and online co-ordination.

If you're still struggling with the move over, Microsoft has released a list of helpful documents and workshops to make the process as easy as possible.