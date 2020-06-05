Redmi Note 9S breaks into the South African market

Great value for money is what you can expect from the Redmi Note 9S. The all-new mid-price range option is breaking into the South African market thanks to global technology leader Xiaomi, and will be available from the first week of June.

Users can expect a five-star experience from the new Redmi device which features a powerful processor, outstanding quad-camera setup, long-lasting battery life and striking symmetrical design.

A high-magnitude battery and powerful chipset prove that performance reigns supreme.

Redmi Note 9S is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G chipset, which consists of an octa-core CPU with a 2.3GHz maximum clock speed, Adreno™ 618 GPU and 8nm process technology. Redmi Note 9S offers an unparalleled user experience through its advanced AI technology and power-efficiency improvements.

The Redmi Note is the first smartphone in the lineup to feature a Z-axis linear vibration motor, enabling dater acceleration, resulting in better haptic feedback or touch screen response compared to traditional motors.

With a 5020mAh high-capacity battery, the Redmi Note keeps users fully powered throughout the day even in the case of heavy usage. Charging is no problem for the Note 9S as it offers 18W fast-charging and comes with a 22.5W in-box charger.

Performance is not the only highlight on the Redmi Note 9S, it also boasts a sleek design and dazzling display capabilities.

Touting an all-new, notch-free design, the device sports a unique square-shaped camera layout and side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles as a power button for fast, convenient unlocking.

Featuring a 6.67" FHD+ DotDisplay with Redmi Note's first-ever in-display front camera, the device's premium, symmetrical design boasts an impressive 91% screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive experience. The display also offers TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification to ensure long-lasting eye comfort.

Current device colours include Interstellar Grey and Aurora Blue.

Redmi Note 9S advances Redmi Note's legacy of developing high-quality phones that are sure to satisfy with its splash-proof nano-coating and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on the front and back.

Photography and videography shine through with an innovative quad-camera setup

Redmi Note 9S features an impressive quad-camera setup on the back, with a 48MP main lens and a large 1/2" sensor for ultra-high-resolution day photos. Its 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens allows users to capture large group images with ease, while its 5MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor round out the setup to capture beautiful images, every time.

A 16MP lens is also featured on the front of the Redmi Note 9S for its in-display selfie camera, allowing for minimised front screen bezels without compromising camera quality.

Redmi Note 9S will be available in South Africa from the first week of June 2020. A 4GBx64GB option is available in both the Interstellar Grey and Aurora Blue, while the the 6GBx128GB option is available in Interstellar Grey through online and retail channels.