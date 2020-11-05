Razer Book 13 could be the most serious prosumer laptop yet

Razer has announced the Razer Book 13 in a further sign of its push into the so-called prosumer market.

A PC gaming mainstay, Razer has spent years building high-performance gaming laptops and the company believes this experience is especially well-suited for building work laptops for creative professionals as well.

The Razer Book 13 will feature the latest 11th-gen Intel processors - either an i5 or an i7 - a 13.4-inch display with what the company claims are the thinnest bezels for a 13-inch display, and a chassis cut from a single black of aluminum for extra durability. At just under three pounds and 0.6-inches thin, it looks to be a highly portable device to boot.

“The new Razer Book 13 is the culmination of a decade’s worth of experience in developing and crafting high-end gaming machines," said Brad Wildes, senior vice president and general manager of Razer's business unit.

"Sleek, powerful, and compact, the Razer Book 13 breaks out from the boring crowd and delivers prosumers an experience not yet realized in a work laptop.”

Razer Book 13

Earlier this year, Razer launched the Razer Pro Click and Razer Pro Type, their first major entry into the productivity peripherals market. So a productivity laptop from the company shouldn't surprise anyone.

The prosumer market is particularly hot right now and Razer is in a particularly good position to capitalize on their expertise. Gaming laptops are typically very high performance machines and their hardware more easily translates to creative professional work than other kinds of laptops.

It remains to be seen how well Razer does in this new market. Their name is synonymous with gamer gear - they even have a Razer-branded gamer gum, after all - so whether it can manage to shrug off its reputation and be taken seriously in the workplace is an open question.