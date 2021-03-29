Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop may come with a mix of AMD and Nvidia hardware

New Razer Blade 14 details may have leaked online, suggesting that the laptop will use an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

The supposed leak was shared online by @_rogame , and while we have to take the information with a pinch of salt, the details do seem consistent with what we’d expect. For one, Razer's smaller laptops often carry slightly lower specs than their larger counterparts.

In this case the Razer Blade 14’s RTX 3060 and Ryzen 5900HX are no match for the RTX 3080 and 10th gen Intel Core i7 of the larger and more powerful Razer Blade 17 we reviewed earlier this year.

On top of that, the alleged Time Spy score of 7,305 is consistent with what we’d expect of a gaming laptop with the specs the Razer Blade 14 is rumored to have.

Even though it's a step down in power, this Razer Blade 14 likely won’t be any easier to get your hands on. After all, Razer laptops are never cheap - though we would expect this Razer Blade 14 to cost a little less thanks to its specs - and because the rumored laptop sports a coveted RTX 3000 series GPU, so we can see cryptominers and resellers trying to snap it as soon as it releases.

What do we want to see from a Razer Blade 14?

These specs would make the Razer Blade 14 a gaming laptop worth keeping an eye on, but we’d like to see a little more from the iconic manufacturer’s next device.

At the top of our list is portability, as this is a laptop after all. The Razer Blade 14’s smaller screen size gives it an immediate advantage over the Razer Blade 17, but trimming down the laptop’s size and weight, even more, would make it feel like a gaming device you can take on the go.

Another big area in need of improvement is battery life. Gaming laptops by their nature suck up battery thanks to their hardware, but if we could get a little more than the four hours we got out of the Razer Blade 17 in our tests, this would make it feel like you don’t always have to be next to a power source to enjoy your games.

We’ll have to wait and see how the Razer Blade laptop actually shapes up, and as we learn more we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

Via Tweak Town