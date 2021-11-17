Ransomware operators seek the help of insiders before attacking businesses

A new survey suggests organizations must prepare for cyberattacks from all angles, as it finds that ransomware operators have approached employees from nearly half (48%) of surveyed businesses.

Conducted by identity and access management ( IAM ) firm Hitachi ID, the survey found a rise in remote and hybrid work environments has made businesses more prone to internal attacks.

Unsurprisingly, of the employees solicited to assist in ransomware attacks on their businesses, 83% say it has become more prominent since they started working from home .

Trust no one

Hitachi ID argues that when it comes to attacks that rely on insider access, educating employees on cybersecurity is paramount. To this end 69% of the respondents claim to have increased cyber education for employees in the last 12 months.

Furthermore, a majority say that they have educated their employees to prevent phishing attacks (89%), create secure passwords (86%), and keep those passwords safe (95%).

The survey finds that most respondents are confident in their cybersecurity infrastructure, mainly thanks to multi-factor authentication (82%), single sign-on (80%), and identity access management (74%) projects.

“As organizations continue to grow their businesses in an increasingly risky cybersecurity landscape, leaders need to deliver a frictionless environment that enables productivity while employing fundamental Zero Trust principles of trust nothing, verify everything,” remarked Nicholas Brown, CEO of Hitachi ID.

However, he suggests that while implementing Zero Trust is the gold standard for security, it is important to remember that “Zero Trust is a journey, not a destination – and it can take time.”