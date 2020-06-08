Rackspace reveals major multicloud overhaul

Rackspace has announced its plans to provide comprehensive solutions across the entire technology transformation lifecycle following a series of acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

Going forward, the company will focus on cloud optimization, security, cloud native enablement and data modernization to bring its multicloud expertise to market under its new name Rackspace Technology.

CEO of Rackspace Technology, Kevin Jones explained how these efforts are a culmination of the company's massive transformation over the past year in a press release, saying:

“Our technical acumen with the world’s leading cloud technologies – across apps, data and security – empowers our customers to build new revenue streams, increase efficiency, and create incredible experiences. Our new name, mission and multicloud solutions better represent the full value we bring to market. Our mission is simple. Embrace technology. Empower customers. Deliver the future.”

Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology's new multicloud solutions are aimed at empowering customers to build new revenue streams, increase efficiency and create incredible experiences just as CEO Kevin James said.

Cloud optimization will empower customers to improve costs and performance in a changing market while also delivering the experiences their end customers demand, cloud security will provide customers with expert security and compliance services, cloud native enablement will accelerate multicloud transformation with cloud native applications, data and security built-in a DevOps culture while finally, data modernization will help customers make predictive, data-driven decisions.

Building on its multicloud expertise makes a great deal of sense for Rackspace and the new name is quite fitting now that the company will provide solutions across the entire technology transformation lifecycle.