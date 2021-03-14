Python turns 30: Meet the man tasked with keeping the programming language on track

The data science tasks performed by mathematicians, physicists, and scientists all over the world often relies on Python. The usage of Python in the back-end of web services and other service-oriented architectures is also a very popular choice, and I can only see that growing in the future. The language not only offers new functionalities to help with these kinds of tasks with every iteration, but the syntax itself also changes to adapt to these usages. A good example of this is when Python added a new infix operator to make matrix multiplication much easier. It is quite difficult to predict how usage of the language will grow over time, but it seems that the adoption of Python for science and data engineering is still growing significantly, and the ecosystem of libraries is growing as well.

At the same time, it is also a very important gateway language for people who are being introduced to software development for the first time. Like any other developer community, the Python community often splits on issues. The needs and wants of different groups in relation to the language sometimes conflict with each other. An important part of my role is to understand these needs and helping to chart a course that best serves the needs of everyone – as well as the language itself.

To make sure that the language stays competitive in all of these areas, is important that we, the core developers, keep the language efficient and fast and make sure that the syntax evolves in a way that makes the language flexible and expressive, without being detrimental to those users who are learning the language for the first time. We go to significant efforts to make sure that Python remains as fast as possible – a particularly challenging problem given how dynamic the language already is – by implementing different sophisticated optimizations. We must also keep in mind that the language needs to remain as approachable as possible to newcomers, which we do by improving syntax errors and documentation.