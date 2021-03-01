PUBG Mobile Season 18 release date, Royale Pass, 1.3.0 update and what we know

PUBG Mobile Season 18 is coming soon. While the new season and its accompanying Royale Pass have no official release date as of yet, we expect the wait won't be long before players are enjoying a fresh injection of new maps, weapons and cosmetics.

PUBG Mobile is the official spin-off to the survival game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and in many ways, the mobile version of PUBG has eclipsed its bigger brother, particularly in terms of revenue.

It was the highest grossing mobile game in May 2020, making a whopping $226 million for PUBG’s parent company, Tencent. That may change in the near future, though, as the game was recently banned in India.

PUBG Mobile is incredibly popular, then, and by delivering a regular wave of updates, new seasonal content and gameplay modes for its dedicated player base, the game will continue to draw people in. Here's what you need to know about PUBG Mobile Season 18.

When does PUBG Mobile Season 18 start?

A release date for PUBG Mobile Season 18 is yet to be announced, however, as PUBG Mobile seasons typically last for roughly two months, we expect it to launch around March 21. Season 17 ends on the same day, so expect Season 18 to drop then, if not a day or two after.

If you want to get in on the action before then, you can download PUBG Mobile from both the App Store and Google Play, but the game is currently unavailable in India after it was banned.

Android users can also take advantage of PUBG Mobile's new Royale Pass Prime subscription service, and enjoy benefits and rewards exclusive to Prime players. Subscribers can get 300 or 900 Royale Pass vouchers each month, as well as access to Prime-exclusive Airplane Ranking display perks.

The Prime subscription is only available on Android devices for now, but iOS users can apparently look forward to an upcoming collaboration with Apple in the future.

What does PUBG Mobile Season 18 include?

(Image credit: PUBG Corp)

PUBG Mobile Season 18 should coincide with the launch of Patch 1.3.0, which is currently only available to try on the test server for the game. The new patch sees the introduction of new maps, weapons, gameplay mechanics and more.

PUBG Mobile Season 17 brought with it the unique theme of Runic Power, where players could find mysterious, otherworldly objects to grant them and their weapons various abilities.

It's not yet known if PUBG Mobile Season 18 will include anything so outlandish, but expect a theme that will at least shake up the regular gameplay in some way or another.

(Image credit: PUBG Corp)

Headlining Patch 1.3.0 are the two new maps. First is Karakin, a smaller scale 64-player Battle Royale map that encourages quick, aggressive play. The other is Code-C, a new Arena map perfect for close to mid-range shootouts.

Similar to the PC and console versions of PUBG, Karakin brings with it the Panzerfaust weapon and the deadly Demolition Zone, both able to bring visible and explosion destruction that lends an element of dynamism to the map.

The Motor Glider will also be made available on PUBG Mobile Season 18 through Patch 1.3.0. This flying machine has room for two and allows quicker traversal across the map you're playing on. The Motor Glider will only spawn on the Erangel and Miramar Battle Royale maps.

How much is the PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass?

(Image credit: Bluehole)

The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass offers a base version for free, but its rewards are limited and usually not all that impressive. If you’re looking to deck your character out in something a bit more stylish, then you'll need to pay to unlock the pass's premium rewards.

Season 17's free pass couldn't progress any higher than rank 60. This will likely be similar in PUBG Mobile Season 18, so keep that in mind if the rewards beyond rank 60 are to your liking.

PUBG Mobile’s Season 18's full Royale Pass is likely to cost 600 Unknown Cash ($9.99 / £9.99), allowing players to gain all rewards and speed up progression via Elite Missions. If your free time is limited, the Elite Pass Plus usually costs 1800 UC ($29.99 / £29.99) which will instantly bump your rank up to 25, and you may be able to grab some unique rewards as part of the purchase, too.