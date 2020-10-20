PUBG Mobile Season 15 release date, tier rewards and royale pass

PUBG Mobile Season 15 promises to reinvigorate the popular battle royale game with a number of major updates and tier rewards for players to work through. The latest Season is now underway, so let’s drop in and find out what you can expect.

PUBG Mobile is the official spin-off to the survival game PlayerUnknown’s Battleground, and in many ways, the mobile version of PUBG has eclipsed its bigger brother, particularly in terms of revenue. It was the highest grossing game in May 2020, making a whopping $226 million for PUBG’s parent company, Tencent. That may change in the near future, though, as the game was recently banned in India.

PUBG Mobile is incredibly popular, then, and by delivering a regular wave of updates, new seasonal content and gameplay modes for its dedicated player base, the game will continue to draw people in. Here's what you need to know about PUBG Mobile Season 15.

When does PUBG Mobile Season 15 start?

PUBG Mobile Season 15 is now here. You can download the game from both the App Store and Google Play, but the game is currently unavailable in India after it was banned.

Android users can take advantage of PUBG Mobile's new royale pass Prime subscription service, and enjoy exclusive Prime-only player benefits. Subscribers can get 300 or 900 royale pass vouchers each month, as well as access to Prime-exclusive Airplane Ranking display perks.

The Prime subscription is only available on Android devices for now, but iOS users can apparently look forward to an upcoming collaboration with Apple in the future.

What does PUBG Mobile Season 15 include?

The new theme for PUBG Mobile Season 15 is called 'BEYOND A.C.E', and includes a new royale pass for players to progress through. There's countless new cosmetic items to unlock, such as character skins, tasteful recreations of classic outfits, emotes and Unknown Cash (PUBG Mobile’s in-game currency) for players to earn.

With a flash everything has changed! ⚡ Check out the New Era today! 👉 https://t.co/O5Q4sryFFg pic.twitter.com/OskKmctTZVSeptember 9, 2020

PUBG Season 15 promises to crack down on cheaters, too. With an all-new anti-cheating system upgrade, you should encounter less hackers during a game. The anti-cheating system focuses on those using auto-aim, grass hacks and security exploits to give themselves an unfair advantage.

From October 9th-15th, 2,872,644 accounts have been permanently suspended from accessing our game, out of which these are the majority of the reasons:⬜ Auto-Aim Hacks⬜ X-Ray Vision⬜ Other smaller hacks pic.twitter.com/e6yTEIJzWlOctober 16, 2020

The PUBG Mobile 1.0 update is now live. The bumper patch has comprehensively updated the popular Erangel map, made improvements to the small-scale battlefield Livik and added Cheer Park, a private training ground for all players. The update also provides additional enhancements such as reduced power consumption for your smartphone, better security monitoring and many new quality of life features for players to enjoy.

How much is the PUBG Mobile Season 15 royale pass?

(Image credit: Bluehole)

PUBG Mobile’s royale pass is free, but if you’re after the game’s premium items you’ll need to stump up some cash. The free pass also tops out at rank 60, so bear that in mind if you have your eye on some of the higher-tier rewards.

PUBG Mobile’s Season 15 royale pass is likely to cost 600 Unknown Cash ($9.99 / £9.99), and you’ll gain access to better rewards and the opportunity to rank up faster via elite missions. If time is of the essence, the Elite Pass Plus usually costs 1800 UC ($29.99 / £29.99) but you’ll instantly jump to rank 25 for free and snag some unique reward items.