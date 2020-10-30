PSVR 2 won't arrive anytime soon, according to Sony

Sony has clarified that we won't be seeing a PSVR 2 headset for PlayStation 5 anytime soon.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan stated that although PlayStation believes in VR, fans of virtual reality will be waiting at least a couple of years before a successor to the PSVR arrives.

Will it be this year? No. Will it be next year? No. Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive CEO

"I think we're more than a few minutes from the future of VR," Ryan said. "PlayStation believes in VR. Sony believes in VR, and we definitely believe at some point in the future, VR will represent a meaningful component of interactive entertainment.

"Will it be this year? No. Will it be next year? No. But will it come at some stage? We believe that. And we're very pleased with all the experience that we've gained with PlayStation VR, and we look forward to seeing where that takes us in the future."

The PSVR has sold 5 million headsets since its release in October 2016 and is compatible with the PS5 if you have an adapter from Sony. You can claim your free PSVR adapter for PS5 with our handy how to guide.

While VR is still an exciting technology and the most immersive way to experience video games, its adoption rate continues to be slow due to expensive hardware and the need for a dedicated play area.

Steps have been taken to make VR more accessible thanks to products such as the Oculus Quest 2, which operates completely wirelessly, but the presence of a PSVR 2 would certainly help virtual reality's push to become mainstream.

Reality check

The PS5 has already seen unprecedented demand according to Ryan, with pre-order demand eclipsing that of the PS4.

In light of this, Sony expects PS5 stock to be scarce come launch day, and with PS5 pre-orders continuing to be sold out, consumers may face disappointment come November 12 in select markets such as the US, and November 19 for the rest of the world including the UK.

We've got early hands-on preview impressions of the PS5 and will have more exciting coverage to come in the run up to launch. We'll also be covering everything you need to know about the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, so keep it locked to TechRadar for all your next-gen needs.

Today's best PlayStation VR deals PlayStation (CUH-ZVR2) VR... Amazon US$262,68 View Sony PlayStation VR Amazon Prime US$299 View PlayStation VR Headset +... Amazon US$399,95 View Reduced Price Play Station VR Starter... Amazon US$1 999,99 US$415,58 View Show More Deals