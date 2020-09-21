PS5 pre-orders sold out in SA

Sony has apologised for the "mess" that was pre-ordering their new consoles online and that more will be made available to local gamers.

"Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that. Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year," said PlayStation official in a Tweet.

The consoles became available online internationally on Wednesday, September 16 which was a day earlier than Sony had intended. This left gamers in a panic to secure a console ahead of its physical release in November.

While the details are thin, gamers have been promised access to more pre-orders by Sony but will have to wait and see how this pans out.

South African online retailers were also quick to run out of pre-order options, with most showing sold out signs.

South African online retailers

Pre-orders in South Africa kicked off in the morning of Thursday, September 15 on various e-commerce platforms.

It was no surprise that the stores quickly began to sell out, further sparking the FOMO in local gamers.

Koodoo, Makro, Raru and Takealot have no consoles available currently. BT Games' website has been sold out since the afternoon on Thursday and displays a 404 error too.

Interestingly BT Games have cut their PS5 pre-order game prices by R100 each.