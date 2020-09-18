PS5, new Apple Watches and Oculus Quest 2: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 30

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are David Lumb, TechRadar's Mobile Editor, and Matt Swider, TechRadar's Managing Editor, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Week 30: PS5, LG Wing and GoPro Hero 9 Black

As usual we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: the LG Wing is bonkers – so what would you awkwardly attach a second screen to?

We also talk through the PS5 price and release date, Apple's Time Flies event (including the Apple Watch SE and new iPad Air 4) and our review of the Oculus Quest 2. Plus, we talk about the new Nvidia RTX 3080.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinion is... come on Xbox, you need GAMES.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.