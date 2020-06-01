Sony indefinitely postpones its PS5 games reveal event

Sony has just announced its decision to postpone its PS5 gameplay reveal in a tweet from its PlayStation Twitter account.

The event, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, June 4, is being postponed to "allow more important voices to be heard" amid the ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Here’s the full tweet for context:

Sony has not yet announced a rescheduled date and time for the event, and in the tweet says that it expects gamers to be disappointed by its decision.

Healing after heartbreak

While this is obviously a disappointment, Sony is smartly avoiding launching a new product amid a time of turmoil for many of its customers.

The excitement around Sony's next-gen event is immense, and understandably so – this is going to be our first look at the games of a next-gen console that many of us are wildly excited about. That said, it's unlikely Sony will delay the event for long, and allowing other conversations to take place on Twitter is a respectable decision.

As to what we'll see when the event finally occurs is anyone's guess, but rumors suggest that there will be a number of first-party games and third-party games from the company's most trusted partners, but likely not the actual hardware itself.

All that said, there will be plenty of time to talk about the next generation of consoles in the near future; as Sony says, for now it's important that other voices are heard.