PS5 release date, design, specs and news for Sony's PlayStation 5

The PS5 (or PlayStation 5) is Sony's long-awaited next-generation console. It costs $499.99 / £449.99 / AU$749.95 and will be available from November 12, 2020 (in select markets such as the US and Japan) and November 19, 2020 for the rest of the world, including the UK. Sony is also releasing a Digital Edition of the console, which removes the disc drive and costs $399.99 / £359.99 / AU$599.95.

After months of speculation, leaks and announcements, we now know pretty much everything about the PS5. Though Sony's marketing strategy has been to drip-feed information, we've now seen the PS5 design (including a full teardown video and a look at the new UI), know all about the PS5 games coming to the console – including Horizon Forbidden West and Spider-Man: Miles Morales – and been given an in-depth look at the console's specs and features. These include an NVMe SSD for super-fast load times, ray-tracing support, a built-in 4K Blu-ray player, and backwards compatibility with thousands of titles in the PS4's game library.

However, and most importantly, we finally know the PS5 price and release date – and it's set to go head-to-head with Microsoft's Xbox Series X. Both consoles will be hot property this November, and will be vying for consumers' cash come the holiday season.

The PS5 is vastly different console to the PS4, with its space-age black-and-white color scheme representing a noticeable shift from PlayStation designs of the past. There's also more than one PS5 console releasing this year, too, as Sony has also confirmed it's going to be releasing a PS5 Digital Edition – a streamlined, digital-only console without a disc drive.

Both consoles are going to be pretty powerful from what we know about the PS5 specs. We'll cover them in full below, but specs-wise, the PS5 (and its digital alternative) are rocking an AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz, 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and a custom RDNA 2 AMD GPU that puts out 10.28 TFLOPs of processing power. That might sound like nonsense if you're not up on this kind of jargon, but prospective PS5 players have a lot to be excited about.

We've got full PS5 details for you below, including detailed breakdowns of pricing and availability, so read on to find out everything you need to know about the PlayStation 5.

God of War (Image Credit: SIE) (Image credit: SIE Santa Monica Studio)

PS5 pre-order date: September 17 (live now)

September 17 (live now) PS5 release date: November 12 (US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico, South Korea)

November 12 (US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico, South Korea) PS5 rest of the world release date: November 19

Sony has officially confirmed that the PS5 release date is November 12 for the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico and South Korea, while the rest of the world will have to wait a week for the PlayStation 5 to arrive on November 19 - putting it in direct competition with the Xbox Series X, which is releasing on November 10.

Releasing in this time period allows the PS5 to launch alongside upcoming AAA titles such as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War which are all due to release in November, while also avoiding the launch being lost in the shuffle of Black Friday - which falls two weeks later.

As for PS5 pre-orders, well they opened almost immediately after the Showcase event, on September 17.

PS5 price

(Image credit: Sony)

PS5 price: $499.99 / £449.99 / AU$749.95

$499.99 / £449.99 / AU$749.95 PS5 Digital Edition price: $399.99 / £359.99 / AU$599.95

Sony has confirmed the PS5 price is $499.99 / £449.99 / AU$749.95.

That makes the PS5 $100 more expensive than the launch price of the PS4 and PS4 Pro, and it matches the price of the Xbox Series X.

However, if that's still a little too rich for your wallet, there is a more affordable option too. The PS5 Digital Edition price is $399.99 / £359.99 / AU$599.95, and while you don't get a disc-drive and it's pricier than the Xbox Series S, this variant still packs the same power and performance as the main console.

PS5 design

(Image credit: Sony)

The PS5 design was officially revealed on June 11, 2020. The image above is what the console looks like.

When it came to the reveal of the console itself, Sony nailed it – the icing on the PS5 games reveal event, and with a few surprises in store too. Not one, but two PlayStation 5 consoles will launch – a standard edition with a 4K Blu-ray disc drive, and a slimmer, disc-free PS5 Digital Edition (read more on this below).

Both make use of USB-C charging for their controllers, and can make use of an HD camera accessory, alongside a new PS5 wireless headset and media remote. The consoles themselves feature a striking design that’s sure to split opinion.

A curvy mixture of black and white plastics with blue highlight lighting, it’s far removed from the ‘black box’ designs of previous PlayStation consoles.

Here are some shots of the PS5 design:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Sony) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Sony) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Sony) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Sony) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Sony)

In addition, the PS5 UI has been overhauled. The console's new user experience has been built specifically for 4K TVs, which means tiles representing games are smaller than on PS4 - and tidier looking - while Games and Media have been separated into different tabs. What we find most interesting, though, is that this new UI boasts a bunch of new and enhanced features.

With the PS5, players can instantly resume the last game they played - as long as their console is in Rest Mode - much like with the PS4. This will allow you to jump back into where you left off in a game.

The PS5 should also allow players to easily access the console's Control Center at a press of the PlayStation button on their controller - which appears as a sub-menu of icons displayed at the bottom of the screen.

A new feature called 'Cards' sees large tiles appear when you access the Control Center while in-game and lets you interact with each game and the PS5 generally in a variety of ways. Here, you can access everything from game news to screenshots you've taken.

Crucially, too, you can access 'Activities' from these Cards – a feature that can let you skip to different levels in a game instantly in some cases, as well as accessing further information about the sections in question - such as how much progress you've made as a percentage and a personalized playtime estimate of how long it will take to finish that level.

Activities in some PS5 games include a feature called Game Help – a new feature exclusive to PS Plus members - which provides handy hints about the level you're playing to help you complete it. A video opens in-game to show the player the location of a hidden item, for example, without leaving the game. You can even view the video side-by-side while you're playing in-game.

In addition, Cards in the Control Center also let you instantly jump into a game with friends in your party.

There's also a tile called 'Explore', which amalgamates your games into one place, as well as news about games you're following, and community-related media. Apparently, though, as Sony is still learning about the feature, only US players will have the Explore section when the PS5 launches on November 12.

Finally, the PlayStation Store – no longer a separate app on the console, is built into the PS5's UI. You can browse new games with a little more ease, and you can also buy backwards-compatible titles from here.

PS5 specs

Demon's Souls for PS5. (Image credit: Sony / From Software)

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency) GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Custom RDNA 2 Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

448GB/s Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

Custom 825GB SSD IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed) Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

NVMe SSD slot External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

USB HDD support (PS4 games only) Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

In addition to what the PS5 looks like, we also know a fair bit about the PS5 specs. Sony lifted the hood on the PlayStation 5 during its first official PS5 reveal event in March, giving us an idea of what the new PlayStation is packing under the hood – so make sure you check out our PS5 spec analysis.

(Image credit: Sony)

The importance of the SSD

The SSD is key to the PlayStation 5 experience. Internal storage will be built in at 825GB for the custom SSD – that's less than you'll find in the Xbox Series X, but with just as clever an implementation of the technology.

SSDs don’t just load faster, but allow for bigger open worlds, theoretically. Developers don’t need to make games with smaller worlds due to the limitations of mechanical hard drives, while SSDs will also allow system memory to be used more effectively.

SSDs have more bandwidth, so data can be loaded from the SSD when it’s needed, rather than heaps of potentially needless data being loaded into RAM. In pure gameplay terms that means that games will suffer less from texture pop-in, while load times will be hugely reduced when using a game's fast-travel option. Booting up from standby should be generally much faster, too.

You'll also have more control over how you install and remove games, meaning you could just install a game's multiplayer mode rather than the full block of data. This will allow for the launch of direct gameplay, allowing players to jump straight into aspects of different games (such as match-making, continue save game etc) without having to boot up the full game.

As for expandable storage, Sony appears to be allowing for off-the-shelf NVMe PC drives, rather than proprietary storage systems that Xbox will primarily be relying on. However, there aren't many drives on the market right now that use the PCIe 4.0 interface required – they need to be capable of at least a 5.5GB/s transfer speed.

PS4 games on the PS5 will work just fine if saved to a regular HDD, however, so you won't need to tap into that precious SSD space unnecessarily.

When asked about the PlayStation 5’s speed compared to its current-gen console at a corporate strategy meeting, Sony made the bullish claim that PS5 will “revolutionize the game experience for users” in an official Sony document.

Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida added that the PS5’s custom-built SSD will enable processing speeds that dwarf those found on PlayStation 4 - with the PS5 boasting processing speeds 100 times faster than the PS4.

In fact, Epic Games has revealed that the PS5's SSD is so fast that the developer had to rework its Unreal Engine 5 tech demo to take full advantage of it.

“The ability to stream in content at extreme speeds enables developers to create denser and more detailed environments, changing how we think about streaming content," Epic Games VP of engineering, Nick Penwarden, told VG247. "It’s so impactful that we’ve rewritten our core I/O subsystems for Unreal Engine with the PlayStation 5 in mind."

(Image credit: Sony)

A custom processor and GPU – what that means for backwards compatibility

We were already aware that Sony will be using AMD's Zen 2 CPU processor tech, with eight cores and 16 threads. However, during the March event, it was revealed that the PS5 will be delivering 3.5GHz frequencies – so, the PlayStation 5 will be running 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (at variable frequencies) over the PS4's 8x Jaguar Cores at 1.6GHz. That's a huge jump in performance.

Move over to the GPU, and you're looking at the AMD RDNA 2 GPU, itself customized. It makes use of 36 compute units capped at 2.23GHz. A compute performance peak of 10.28TF was stated during the event.

What's smart is that the combination makes it simple for the PS5 to easily handle PS4 backwards compatibility – through GPU architecture rather than hours of coding. Almost all of the top 100 PS4 games will be fully compatible at launch. PS4 games will be supported natively on the GPU silicon, but here the GPU seems to be emulating PS4 and PS4 Pro graphics chips, which is a strange solution, and not as interesting as Xbox Series X's method, which will also be capable of upscaling previous Xbox generation games and adding HDR to previously HDR-less titles.

(Image credit: Sony)

Tempest 3D audio tech

The PS5 will boast 3D audio support, thanks to the new Tempest Engine. It's an incredibly powerful system: if the PSVR can support "50 pretty decent sound sources," according to Cerny – with the PSVR's distinct audio system being one of the more complex audio systems in gaming at the moment – the PS5's Tempest Engine can support hundreds.

The example Cerny used described it in terms of rainfall. Today, the sound of rain in a game is a single audio track, but the PS5 would theoretically be capable of letting you hear individual raindrops, in relation to where the player character is.

"Where we ended up is a unit with roughly the same SIMD (single instruction, multiple data) power and bandwidth as all eight Jaguar cores in the PS4 combined," said Cerny.

The amount of attention Sony is heaping on its Tempest Audio Engine suggests it may be the secret weapon in the PlayStation 5 arsenal. At a corporate strategy meeting for Sony, a slideshow called the PlayStation 5 an "evolution of sound".

"By installing a customized 3D audio processing unit in PS5, we have made it possible to deliver diverse and sophisticated 3D audio experiences," the slide read. "Players can experience sound that moves in from front to behind, above to below, and all around them."

(Image credit: Sony)

"If we were to use the same algorithms as PSVR, that's enough for something like five thousand sound sources – but of course we want to use more complex algorithms, and we don't need anything like that number of sounds."

Perhaps best of all is the way you'll get to experience this – even a lowly pair of headphones at launch will be able to take advantage of the sense of presence and directionality Sony is promising here, with the company also committing to later support multi-speaker surround systems with the tech.

But this is an ongoing project for Sony. To accurately model surround data positioning, Sony needs to create a Head-related Transfer Function, or HRFT, map. Essentially, that's a distinct algorithm that works best if the system knows the precise shape of your ears.

"Maybe you'll be sending us a photo of your ear, and we'll use a neural network to pick the closest HRTF in our library," Cerny teased. "Maybe you'll be sending us a video of your ears and your head, and we'll make a 3D model of them and synthesize the HRTF. Maybe you'll play an audio game to tune your HRTF, we'll be subtly changing it as you play, and home in on the HRTF that gives you the highest score, meaning that it matches you the best."

Backwards compatibility with PS4 accessories

While the PS5 won't support all PS4 accessories, it does seems to support the majority of peripherals.

For a start, your trusty DualShock 4 will work on PS5, but only for supported PS4 games. That means you won’t be able to play PS5 exclusive games like Horizon Forbidden West using your existing pad, for example, but you will be able to use it when playing a backwards compatible PS4 game.

For gamers who have previously bought an officially licensed racing wheel, arcade stick or flight stick, these will also work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games. In addition, the Platinum and Gold Wireless headsets, as well as third-party headsets connected via USB or the DualShock 4’s audio jack, will also work on PS5. The headset companion app, however, is not compatible with PS5.

But what about PlayStation VR? Well, Sony isn’t dropping support for its virtual reality headset anytime soon. Both PS Move Motion Controllers and the PS VR Aim Controller will work with supported PSVR games on PS5, and the PlayStation Camera will also be compatible. However, the PlayStation Camera will require an adapter that will be provided at no additional cost to PS VR users.

PS5 Digital Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

Alongside the standard PS5, Sony is also releasing a PS5 Digital Edition - a disc-less version of the next-gen console. This solely digital console will boast the same specs as the standard PS5, just in a more streamlined package.

The PS5 Digital Edition sees Sony moving with what’s increasingly becoming a physical-media-free hobby, banking on players to make use of digital downloads and streaming services rather than buying games or movies on disc-based hardware.

It’ll certainly make swapping games with friends a challenge, as well as trading them in, and gaming stores will likely be a little worried by its presence – especially if it proves significantly cheaper than the main version of the machine. But for those that enjoy building a physical library, the disc-based console remains an option at least.

This console comes in $100 cheaper than the standard PS5 at $399.99 / £359.99 / AU$599.95.

PS5 DualSense Controller

(Image credit: Sony)

The PS5 will come with a new gamepad, one that Sony is dubbing the DualSense PS5 controller, not the DualShock 5, like you'd expect. Also a departure is the black-and-white color scheme that is bold – and likely to be divisive. That's the confirmed design in the picture above, and it's closely mirrored by the PS5 console design, as you've already seen. It'll cost $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$95.85.

The two-tone PS5 controller color scheme extends to the four face buttons, which still consist of Triangle, Circle, Square and Cross (or X), but they're devoid of color. There is a pop of color around the side of the central touchpad, as the PS4 Lightbar has moved from the top of the gamepad on the PS5.

The PS5 controller includes haptic feedback in the L2 and R2 shoulder buttons that are going to be adaptive. Sony explains that these adaptive triggers are important to let players feel the tension of their actions, like drawing a bow to shoot an arrow. This will let developers program the resistance of the triggers to simulate actions more accurately.

The DualSense will include a microphone inside of the controller, allowing gamers to ditch their headset to communicate with friends. And the 'Share' button is dead. Long live the 'Create' button. That's what Sony is calling the the button that's in the same spot and still intended for gameplay content to share with the world, with the company teasing more details about this button ahead of the console launch.

Sony has confirmed that the DualShock 4 will work on PS5, but only for supported PS4 games, with the company stating that "PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller."

PS5: what will I be playing?

(Image credit: Sony / Guerrilla)

The PS5 games line-up is now full of titles, and there's likely something that will whet your appetite.

One of the standout titles is Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. A game that undeniably showed off the pizazz of next-gen visuals, it featured sun-kissed beaches and tropical reefs, complete with the robot dinosaurs that terrorized the original game. It’ll see protagonist Aloy head to the ruins of America, and looks a must-buy straight out of the blocks.

Other franchises are set to return too. Sony’s take on Spider-Man, helmed by Insomniac Games, will swing back into action with Mile Morales taking the role of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in another open-world title across a to-scale Manhattan.

The long-rumored Demon's Soul PS5 remake is also confirmed, for those who like their RPG's with a side of masochism. And the Resident Evil franchise will be making another first-person outing, with the mainline series getting a new sequel: Resident Evil 8: Village looks like it will be taking a journey back to the creepy European climes that terrified in the classic Resident Evil 4.

A new Ratchet and Clank game, a new Oddworld title, and a new Gran Turismo title have all been confirmed, as an 'expanded and enhanced' version of Grand Theft Auto 5 for PS5, marking the third generation of consoles the crime caper has now featured on.

Most recently, Final Fantasy XVI (a console exclusive to PlayStation), Hogwarts Legacy (a Harry Potter RPG), Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Five Nights at Freddy's, and God of War: Ragnarok (coming in 2021) have all been confirmed for PS5.

Plenty more PS5 games have been confirmed. For a full look at the dozens of PS5 games on the way, check out our full PlayStation 5 games round-up.

But what else do we know about the PS5's games, beyond the reveal event?

We know that an "overwhelming majority" of the more than 4,000 PS4 games available will also be playable on the PS5, including PSVR games, through backwards compatibility. While "almost all" of the top 100 PS4 games will be playable on the PS5 at launch, this backwards compatibility library may be extended through regular system updates.

There will be a number of PS4 titles available to play on the PS5 at launch, and the good news for PlayStation Plus members is they'll be included in your membership.

The new offering is called the PlayStation Plus Collection, and it's a new PS Plus benefit for PS5. PS Plus Collection allows you to enjoy a selection of PS4 titles on your PS5 at launch, just download and start playing.

The titles confirmed to be available at launch are: God of War, Bloodborne, Monster Hunter, Final Fantasy XV, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, Uncharted 4, Ratchet & Clank, Days Gone, Until Dawn, Detroit, Battlefield 1, inFamous Second Son, Batman Arkham Knight, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Persona 5 and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.

What about a PS5 Pro?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We're not sure if there'll be a PS5 Pro, but the reveal of an all-digital PS5 suggests that Sony is planning multiple versions of the console. A PS5 Pro feels possible, but we'd expect it deeper into the next generation of consoles.