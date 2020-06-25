Prove your racing ability with Ford's sim-racing competition

Ford South Africa has launched the very first motor manufacturer-based sim-racing competition in the country.

Lockdown has meant a halt on live sports, including motorsport. To make up for the loss and keep motorsport enthusiasts entertained, Ford's #LockdownLaps will allow you to take the wheel from the comfort of your couch.

E-sports has seen a massive growth in popularity across the world during the coronavirus epidemic, with many professional athletes and drivers embracing the virtual platform in place of their normal machines or gear.

“We know many of our customers are missing their car during this time of restricted travel, or simply dream of driving our exciting Ford Performance models like the legendary Ford Mustang,” said Doreen Mashinini, General Manager Marketing at FMCSA.

Racers at all levels are welcome to take to the virtual track. A qualifying session will ensure that drivers of different skill and speed are paired up fairly for each of the three points-scoring championship rounds, held every Saturday.

Points accrued from these rounds will decide the ten fastest drivers who will then progress to the final championship round, showcasing the country’s best sim-racers in a live-streamed event.

Drivers can pick from a diverse garage of Fords rendered in high definition pixels, from the Mustang 5.0 GT to the mud-carving Focus rally car, Gran Turismo Sport.

Winners will receive prizes which include state-of-the-art wheel and pedal system, and other Ford Performance gear.

#LockdownLaps Ford Performance competition will take place on the renowned Gran Turismo Sport platform from 29 June to 1 August.

Drivers who are up for the challenge can register on Discord or join the Discord app – available free on Android and iOS devices.