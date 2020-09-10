Prince of Persia re-emerges from the Sands of Time with a new HD remake

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake has been confirmed during the Ubisoft Forward showcase, after leaked images of the game appeared on Uplay hours before the stream went live.

The Sands of Time remake will be the first remake developed by Ubisoft and sees the publisher overhauling the original game's combat and visuals, using "the latest technology".

The modernized Prince of Persia will feature HD visuals and a new targeted system, while making use of mo-cap to enhance the characters themselves.

What's old is new again

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is an action-adventure game that sees players taking on the role of a character only known as the 'Prince', armed with the ability to bend time, who aims to clear the corruption in ancient Persia, reclaiming his Palace's cursed chambers and restoring peace to his land.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake will release in January 2021 for PS4, Xbox One and PC (PS5 and Xbox Series X has not been confirmed).