Pre-orders for Xbox Series X and Series S South Africa: retailers, pricing

Get your hands on the latest gaming console

Xbox Series S backwards compatibility
(Image credit: Microsoft)

After much hype and build-up, the Xbox Series X and Series S are available for pre-order in South Africa. 

The Series X is Microsoft's most powerful console while the Series S is the smallest, most affordable, offered by the company. 

South Africans are joining 37 other countries which have opened pre-orders for delivery on November 10. 

The price tag of the two consoles retails at an estimated R11 999 for the Series X and R6 999 for the Series S. Although these could differ across platforms.

Retailers offering pre-order

  • AVO (Nedbank) 
  • BT Games
  • Esquire  
  • Game
  • Game 4 U
  • HI
  • Hi-Fi Corp
  • Incredible Connection
  • Loot.co.za 
  • Makro
  • Nexus Retail
  • PnP 
  • Raru
  • Sportscene 
  • Takealot
  • Total Sports 
  • ZAPA 
