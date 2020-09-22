Pre-orders for Xbox Series X and Series S South Africa: retailers, pricing

After much hype and build-up, the Xbox Series X and Series S are available for pre-order in South Africa.
The Series X is Microsoft's most powerful console while the Series S is the smallest, most affordable, offered by the company.
South Africans are joining 37 other countries which have opened pre-orders for delivery on November 10.
The price tag of the two consoles retails at an estimated R11 999 for the Series X and R6 999 for the Series S. Although these could differ across platforms.
Retailers offering pre-order
- AVO (Nedbank)
- BT Games
- Esquire
- Game
- Game 4 U
- HI
- Hi-Fi Corp
- Incredible Connection
- Loot.co.za
- Makro
- Nexus Retail
- PnP
- Raru
- Sportscene
- Takealot
- Total Sports
- ZAPA