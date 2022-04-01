Pokémon Go Fest 2022 is holding in-person events for the first time since 2019

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 kicks off this June and will see the annual community gathering holding in-person events for the first time since 2019.

According to a post on the Pokémon website, announcing this year's global Pokémon Go event, developer Niantic has scheduled Pokémon Go Fest events from June through August. But while there are a few global events on the cards, there are also three in-person events scheduled: in Berlin, Seattle and Sapporo.

Details on timings and tickets haven't been revealed yet, but we expect Niantic will share more in the coming months. Until then, check out the (loose) schedule below:

June 4 - June 5: global event

July 1 - July 3: in-person event in Berlin, Germany

July 22 - July 24: in-person event in Seattle, Washington

August 5 - August 7: in-person event in Sapporo, Japan

August 27 - global event

This will be the first time Pokémon Go Fest will host in-person events in three years. The last Pokémon Go Fest took place in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, and subsequent events were held remotely, letting you could take part in them from your lovely lockdown abode. At least, they did until now.

But are players ready?

(Image credit: Nintendo / Niantic)

It will be interesting to see what attendance is like for these events, as Niantic has recently faced backlash over forcing players outside with its Community Days and its removal of the Incense stationary bonus. It seems the developer really wants to start pushing us outside again, even if we're not all ready yet.

Fortunately, there will at least be some global events as part of Pokémon Go Fest 2022, which was always the case, as not all trainers are able to globe-trot with ease. However, it's not entirely clear if these events will require you to go outside to take part or if you can continue to do so from your own home.