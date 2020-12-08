PlayStation consoles sells out in minutes in South Africa, again

South African gamers have once again snapped up all the PlayStation 5s for sale in the country. Earlier this year pre-orders of the consoles quickly sold out, leaving many gamers disgruntled.

The company then announced that more consoles would be made available through pre-order, which have now just been snatched up again.

Makro dropped the second pre-order for the new consoles on Tuesday [December 8] and less than an hour later, the company posted a notification congratulating those who were able to buy the product.

The company said to keep an eye on their social media pages for additional announcements but that all units had sold out for this drop.

There, unfortunately, is no confirmation as to whether there will be a third drop through Makro.

Other sites such as Game, Koodoo and Takealot were involved in the first initial pre-order but also have not confirmed if they will receive more stock or not.