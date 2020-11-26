Playstation 5 shortage across South Africa

Playstation has had a rocky start with the roll-out of its latest console. Globally, there is a shortage of the PS5 and South Africa hasn't been missed out.

While the console has officially been launched and should be available from all your favourite retailers, there is not a single one for sale in the country or anywhere for that matter.

Those who pre-ordered the console are the only ones lucky enough to get their hands on it before Christmas.

“Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold. I’ve spent much of the last year trying to be sure that we can generate enough demand for the product. And now… I’m spending a lot more time on trying to increase supply to meet that demand,” Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said in an interview with TASS.

Be careful

Since there is quite a lot of desperation to get one of this prized console and scarcity only makes most want it more, there are a fair few scams floating around the internet.

A quick search over Facebook Marketplace and you can see people saying they will sell you their pre-order for R12,000.

While some of these may be legit, as it is entirely possible someone pre-ordered with the intention of hawking off for a profit, it is just as likely that these could be completely fake and once you hand over that extreme amount of money you'll be left with nothing.

With such a new product it is really unadvisable to buy from anyone who isn't a registered retailer, as you never know what you are going to get.