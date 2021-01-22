Plans to launch digital car licence system in Cape Town

The City of Cape Town’s Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) are working around the clock to assist members of the public with applications.

Since the reopening of DLTCs in August last year, the centres have processed 308 283 transactions for various categories up until the end of December 2020. Categories included learner and driver licence applications, among others.

‘Our officers had to deal with all the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are committed to service delivery and are doing their level best to assist all applicants. The centres re-opened in August last year and the focus at the time was to prioritise the backlog and although some centres had limited capacity, officers provided the best possible service under difficult circumstances ,' said the Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith.

The basket of services available to the public at DLTCs include renewal of driving licences, applications for learner and driver licences, foreign driving licence conversions, renewal of Professional Driving Permits (PrDPs) and applications for duplicate learner licences.

Going digital

‘The City is very much aware of requests for online applications, especially as residents steer away from crowded places and prefer to do online transactions as far as possible. In this regard, the City is waiting on approval from the Western Cape Provincial Administration regarding online applications for learners and driving licence appointments,’ said Alderman Smith.



There is no online system for the renewal of a driving licence card. The driving licence renewal must still be done in person.



The Western Cape Provincial Government and National Government have indicated a rollout of a pilot project with the City as soon as the challenges with the implementation of a online system are ironed out.