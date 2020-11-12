Pick n Pay is starting their Black Friday deals from tomorrow

Pick n Pay is starting its early Black Friday deals from Friday, November 13. They plan to launch online exclusive deals every few days in the run-up to its two-week Black Friday blow-out.

While Pick n Pay is mostly known for being a grocery store, Black Friday is a great time to get to know its tech side. The store, especially its hypermarkets, usually have some of the best deals on televisions during this time.

This won't be your stop for all things tech but it would be a bad idea to skip out Pick n Pay when considering different options on tech, especially if you're not hung up on name brands and are looking from something cheap that works.

Expanded delivery options

This year Pick n Pay are offering a delivery service for products bought online in Gauteng and the Western Cape, depending on your proximity to a Pick n Pay hypermarket.

If you'd rather pick the product up yourself, there will also be a click and collect service for your nearest hypermarket.

Smart Shopper specials

While everyone will have access to deals, there will also be added exclusive deals for those with smart shopper accounts. Whether these will extend to the big ticket tech items is still to be seen so keep an eye on your app if you've got a Smart Shopper card.

Want to find out which deals are already out there?