Pay for your Apple content with Telkom

Telkom is making things easier for Apple device owners by offering them a simple payment plan.

iPhone owners and Apple users can pay for Apple content and services through their airtime or by adding the charge to their monthly Telkom bill.

The direct payment via mobile phone account is available to all prepaid and postpaid customers in South Africa.

Simply log into your new or existing Apple ID, go into account settings and select the Mobile Phone payment option. This can be found within Apple Music, the App Store, in iCloud and in Apple TV.

The payment feature is available to use from Monday, January 11.