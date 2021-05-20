Panasonic reveals launch date for new GH series mirrorless cameras

Panasonic has just announced a big "Lumix Live" launch event for some "new GH series cameras", which is its range of compact mirrorless cameras for videographers.

The event takes place on Tuesday, May 25 at 10am ET / 3pm BST / midnight AEST on its YouTube channel, so we don't have long to wait to see what Panasonic has in store.

Panasonic hasn't revealed much in the way of specifics, but on its Instagram page said "we are committed to further enhancing the G Series lineup and performance of conventional Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras and lenses to meet the continuous demands of creators who value the strong advantage that only MFT can offer".

In short, this means we can expect at least two new Panasonic GH series models to be announced. This is a pretty big deal if you're in the market for a compact video camera with high-end features, like the ability to shoot 4K 4:2:2 10-Bit video internally.

The Panasonic GH5, which came out way back in January 2017, was one of the first cameras to offer that kind of video power, and did so in a compact body with in-body image stabilization (IBIS). So we're hoping to see something similarly ground-breaking from whatever new GH series cameras Panasonic is announcing next week.

(Image credit: Future)

Micro machines

The focus of the camera world has shifted to full-frame models in recent years, with Panasonic following suit with bodies like its own Panasonic Lumix S5.

But the Micro Four Thirds (MFT) system still brings considerable benefits in certain use cases, like video and wildlife photography, and MFT cameras are also much smaller and cheaper than their full-frame counterparts.

Unlike full-frame cameras, the Micro Four Thirds system also has a very well-established range of lenses – and with Panasonic promising in the event teaser that it's committed to enhancing the system's "cameras and lenses", perhaps we'll hear news on the latter next week, too.

With some strong mirrorless video camera competition arriving recently from the likes of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro and Sony A7S III, Panasonic's GH series cameras certainly have their work cut out – but if previous generations are anything to go by, they should be exciting releases for videographers. We'll bring our thoughts on all of the official news as soon as it lands.