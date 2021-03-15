OVH says it doesn't hold backups for some systems affected by data center fire

As OVH moves towards getting its data centers, one of which suffered a major fire last week, back up and running, it turns out that not all of the housed data with the web hosting provider is recoverable.

The recent disastrous incident at the Strasbourg facilities of Europe’s largest hosting provider which is also the third-largest globally, knocked several popular websites and online services offline.

OVH CEO Octave Klaba posted a video message outlining his team’s efforts to get the data centers back online, and the company also put up a webpage detailing the status and the backups of all the services offered by the data centers. However it appears that along with several of the services, quite a few of the internal backups are also non-recoverable.

Long road to recovery

In addition to the backups marked as non-recoverable, the page warns that there is a possibility that some of the services listed as recoverable cannot eventually be recovered, due to what it describes as an “exceptional situation.”

Furthermore, several services are still under-investigation and might increment the list of non-recoverables.

The Register has collated a list of the services that are non-recoverable, after perusing through the status page. These include Plesk, Datastore, Virtual private servers in some OpenStack zones, and more.

Klaba has been continuously tweeting about the status of the recovery and restart operations. As per his latest tweets, OVH has a team of 60 people working around the clock in shifts to facilitate the restart operations, including the installation of over 3,500 new servers and almost 2,000 terabytes of storage, that have been delivered to the site.

Via: The Register