Oscars 2021 winners: the full list, from Nomadland to Mank

The 2021 Oscars winners have been announced and, perhaps unsurprisingly, Nomadland was the big winner on the night with three Academy Awards attained.

Chloe Zhao's drama film scooped awards in the Best Film, Best Director (Zhao) and Best Actress (Frances McDormand), and there were dual wins for a number of other movies during Sunday's Los Angeles-based ceremony.

Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Sound of Metal, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Soul, and The Father all snapped up two gongs apiece, and it was the last of those flicks that – like the BAFTAs before it – threw up the evening's biggest surprise winner.

Sir Anthony Hopkins, who wasn't even present at the ceremony in Downtown L.A's Union Station, saw off competition from Steven Yeun and the late Chadwick Boseman to secure the Oscar for Best Actor. The 82-year-old, who now sports two Academy Awards to his name, landed the prize for his portrayal of a father suffering dementia in the Lionsgate-distributed drama.

Glenn Close's Oscars drought continued after Sunday's ceremony, too. The Hillbilly Elegy star has been nominated for eight Academy Awards throughout her career, but once again lost out. Minari's Youn Yuh-Jung beat her to the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Picture

Nomadland - Winner

Promising Young Woman

Minari

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mank

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Father

Sound of Metal

Best Director

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) - Winner

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

David Fincher (Mank)

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father) - Winner

Best Actress

Frances McDormand (Nomadland) - Winner

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday)

Best Supporting Actor

Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) - Winner

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Best Supporting Actress

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) - Winner

Best Original Screenplay

Minari

Promising Young Woman - Winner

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Sound of Metal

Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Adapted Screenplay

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

The Father - Winner

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Animated Feature

Soul - Winner

Onward

Over the Moon

Wolfwalkers

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Best Score

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (Soul) - Winner

James Newton Howard (News of the World)

Emile Mosseri (Minari)

Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods)

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Mank)

Best International Feature Film

Another Round - Winner

Better Days

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Collective

Music (Original Song)

Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah) - Winner

Hear My Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Husavik (Eurovision Song Contest)

Io Si (Seen) (The Life Ahead)

Speak Now (One Night in Miami)

Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal - Winner

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank - Winner

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank - Winner

News of the World

Tenet

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet - Winner

Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher - Winner

Time

Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You - Winner

Opera

Yes-People

Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers - Winner

White Eye

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal - Winner

Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Winner

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Makeup and Hairstyling