Oppo Reno 4 release date, price, news and features

Oppo has announced three new handsets coming to Western markets, and it's the company's top-end Reno 4 series that it's debuting.

Previously unveiled in China, the Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro are now coming to Europe. There's also the Oppo Reno 4 Z, which is a new device and seems to be a reworking of a similar Chinese device.

We've put together everything you need to know about Oppo's next flagship phones, and below you can find out about the release date, price, specs and more.

What is it? A new series of phones from Oppo

A new series of phones from Oppo When is it out? October 16, in the UK

October 16, in the UK How much does it cost? Cheapest starts at £329

The Oppo Reno 4 series is coming to Europe - including the UK - in October, but we've yet to hear if the devices will be landing in the US or Australia. For those in the UK you'll be able to buy them on October 16.

Oppo phones aren't often available in the US, so we're not certain if the devices will ever be released there.

The Reno 4 Z is the cheapest of the series at £329 (around $425 / AU$600), the Reno 4 sits in the middle at £499 (around $650 / AU$900), and the Oppo Reno 4 Pro costs £699 (around $900 / AU$1,250).

Oppo Reno 4 design and display

The design of the Oppo Reno 4 series is, perhaps unsurprisingly, pretty similar across the three handsets.

There are camera bumps in the top left corner when you're looking at the rear of the handsets. Each also has a punch-hole or pill-shaped selfie slot on the front to eliminate the need for a top bezel and allow for the most screen possible.

They all have a glass rear with a brushed effect. The Reno 4 Z is available in either white or black, while the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro are available in black or blue.

Here's a look at the three different phones:

Image 1 of 6 Oppo Reno 4 Z (Image credit: Oppo) Image 2 of 6 Oppo Reno 4 Z (Image credit: Oppo) Image 3 of 6 Oppo Reno 4 (Image credit: Oppo) Image 4 of 6 Oppo Reno 4 (Image credit: Oppo) Image 5 of 6 Oppo Reno 4 Pro (Image credit: Oppo) Image 6 of 6 Oppo Reno 4 Pro (Image credit: Oppo)

The Reno 4 Z comes with a 6.57-inch LCD Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Reno 4 meanwhile has a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution, and that instead features a 60Hz refresh rate. The Reno 4 Pro then has a 6.5-inch AMOLED Full HD+ resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The reasoning for Oppo offering a lower refresh rate on its two most expensive models is that it's easier (and therefore cheaper) to have a higher refresh rate on an LCD panel, like what's included on the Reno 4 Z.

The Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro both come with in-display fingerprint scanners, while the cheapest entry in the series has its scanner built into the side of the phone instead.

Oppo Reno 4 camera and battery

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has the most impressive camera setup on paper with 48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide and 13MP telephoto cameras. On the front of the phone there's a 32MP selfie camera.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 4 features a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide one and 2MP monochrome shooter. The selfie camera is the same 32MP, but it comes alongside a 2MP secondary sensor.

Then the cheapest phone - the Reno 4 Z - comes with a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP monochrome, and another 2MP camera that Oppo is calling 'Retro'. That last element is designed to add filters to your photos.

The Reno 4 Z and Reno 4 Pro both come with 4,000mAh batteries, while the Oppo Reno 4 is slightly larger at 4,020mAh. Both the two top-end phones come with 65W fast charging, but the Reno 4 Z is restricted to 18W charging.

Oppo Reno 4 specs and performance

(Image credit: Oppo)

You'll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset powering both the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro, which is the same chipset as we've seen included in the Google Pixel 5.

The Reno 4 Z instead features a MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, which we've not yet had the pleasure of using on a smartphone.

Both the Reno 4 Z and Reno 4 come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the Pro model features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Those are the only variants we've been told about, but it may be that different markets get different tech.

All three phones also support 5G - though of course you'll need a 5G plan and coverage to take advantage of that.