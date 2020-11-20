Oppo releases Black Friday deals on its new smartphones

Oppo, the newest smartphone manufacturer on the scene in South Africa, is joining in on Black Friday.

Although they only arrived over the last few months, the company is offering up great deals on their A-series smartphones.

This year Oppo has brought three of their mid-range phones to South Africa, with their flagships expected to arrive some time in 2021.

These phones are aimed at the mid-range market, for those who don't want to pay out the big bucks for the top range Samsungs and iPhones but also want a phone that almost matches up to their quality.

The Oppo A72 is an especially good deal as it has some of the company's flagship features but without the hefty price tag.

The deals

Purchase an OPPO A72, that blends premium features and an affordable price into a stunning package, at a Vodacom Shop and you'll receive a R500 in-store voucher. If you're more of a mobile gamer who needs smooth performance and a buttery 90Hz display, then the OPPO A53s comes with a R250 in-store voucher.



Vodacom Shop and Vodaworld are also offering these Black Friday deals:



OPPO A72: R299/month (was R399) on 24-month contract

OPPO A53s: R249/month (was R299) on 24-month contract

OPPO A15: R169/month (was R199) on 24-month contract



Not ready to brave the shops? Vodacom Online customers can get the OPPO A15 for only R149/month on a 24-month contract.



Oppo has said it will release even more deals on Black Friday itself.