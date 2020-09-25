Oppo phones arrive in South Africa

Oppo has finally confirmed that it will be bringing some of its smartphones to South Africa.

The company is the second-biggest phone manufacturer in China and has a wide-range of handsets.

Oppo has partnered with a number of local retailers who will start stocking its mid-range smartphones from October 7.

The company said it will introduce its flagships from next year.

The phones coming to our shores include the A15, A53, and A72. However, Oppo only gave the retail price of the A72 which sits at a reasonable R6,999.

The price for the other two phones has not yet been released.

Here's a quick overview of what to expect from these new phones.

A15

Oppo didn't release a lot of detail about the A15 which will be the cheapest of the range. What we do know is that it has a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a triple rear camera and a 4,230mAh battery.

It's likely that more information about lower to mid-range handsets will be released on October 7.

Since the most impressive of these mid-range phones costs R6,999, it's likely that the cheaper phone will fall significantly below this price range.

A53

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The Oppo A53 features a 6.5-inch 90Hz display and a 5,000mAh battery, a triple-lens rear camera system and single 16MP front-facing camera.

It has 128GB of internal storage and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460.

Like the A15, no price has been announced but it's not likely to come in higher than the A72 as well.

A72

(Image credit: Oppo / TechRadar)

The A72 is Oppo's mid-range phone with flagship features, making it the most powerful of the three introduced into the country.

It has a 8MP AI quad camera, massive 5,000mAh battery, 128GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM.

What sets it apart from the A53 is the stronger Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset.

At R6,999 it falls well within the mid-range level.