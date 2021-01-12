Oppo Enco X wireless earbuds with ANC to launch on January 18

Oppo Enco X will launch in India on January 18. The company has officially confirmed the launch of its next-gen audio product in India. The Oppo Enco X will be unveiled in India alongside the Reno 5 Pro next week.

The Oppo Enco X will join the Enco family alongside the Enco W51, W31, W11, and Enco Free from 2020. The Oppo Enco X is already launched in the western markets and it is a premium audio product with support for active noise-cancelling technology.

Oppo Enco X features and specs

(Image credit: TechRadar)

As said earlier, the Enco X will offer active noise cancelling making it the second TWS from the brand after the Oppo Enco W51 to do so. What’s interesting here is that the noise cancellation can be set to two modes - max noise cancellation and noise cancellation. Other two modes - transparency and noise cancellation off are also present onboard. The Oppo Enco X uses dual-microphone design to offer ANC.

As for the design, the Oppo Enoc X come in an in-ear style design with a stem. It is a flagship earbuds from Oppo which is equipped with Oppo’s DBEE 3.0 Sound System and LHDC (Low Latency and High Definition audio Codec) wireless transmission. DBEE 3.0 enables users to have distinct and detailed levels of sound. It comes with a dual-driver setup and the audio product is co-created by Danish HiFi brand, Dynaudio. It supports SBC, AAC and the extremely niche LHDC codec. It is also one of the early adopters of Bluetooth 5.2.

Oppo Enco X price

While the company has not given any hint with respect to the price in India, the Oppo Enco X is available for CNY 999 in China which is roughly Rs 11,300. With that in mind, we can expect the Oppo Enco X to be priced around Rs 12,000 in India.