Oppo A72 is officially available in South Africa

Oppo had already announced that it plans to bring out three of its mid-tier phones in South Africa. Now, one of the three have officially arrived, the Oppo A72.

These are just the first entrants to the South African market, with the company saying it will be bringing its flagships next year.

The Oppo A72 is officially available through Vodacom, Cellucity and Hi-Online.

Specs

The A72 is run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and Adreno 610 graphics backed by 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and OPPO HyperBoost hardware acceleration.

The smartphone as a 6.5-inch 1080 Neo-Display, which is designed to be kinder on your eyes so you can view shows or play games for longer.

It has a large 48MP main camera sensor, two unique portrait style lenses and a 119° ultra-wide angle camera, all enhanced with AI - equal to the brand's flagship phones.

The powerful 5000mAh of battery capacity with 18W fast charge, means you can last all day and charge faster.

An extra special add from Oppo is the software. The A72 runs Android 10 but with Oppo's own ColorOS on top which improves on the Android design for a smoother, more aesthetic feel.

Price

You can buy the A72 for R6,999 outright or R399 pm x 24 on a postpaid contract.

As part of its launch, Oppo is offering a deal through all retailers where you get free W11 Earbuds and OPPO Rewards points.

Oppo Rewards is the company's points system. With purchases you receive points which you can use towards vouchers with their partners or discounts on other Oppo services.

Currently partners with Oppo include Superbalist, Google Play and Go Gamers.

