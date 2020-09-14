Onward is finally coming to Disney Plus UK – here's when

Pixar's Onward is finally coming to Disney Plus subscribers in the UK, after an announcement confirmed the animated fantasy movie would arrive on the local version of the streaming service on October 2, 2020.

Starring Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as a couple of elf teens on a road trip with their semi-resurrected father (yup), and Octavia Spencer as a mystical manticore, Onward puts a modern twist on the medieval fantasy genre – bringing magic, myth and mayhem to an American nation also packed with minivans, police officers, and drive-through diners.

At the time of writing, this is only a couple of weeks away, meaning we won't have to wait long before another flagship title for the Disney Plus platform.

Wait in line, Brits

Onward landed on the US version of Disney Plus way back in March, so it's been something of a wait for UK viewers – though this marks something of a pattern for Disney's release strategy.

Disney Plus UK was left out of the streaming service's initial launch, arriving a whole five months after it landed in the US, Canada, and the Netherlands.

The last big film to land on Disney Plus was the new live-action Mulan – which had its issues, and cost extra on top of the streaming service. Here's hoping Onward can renew our enthusiasm for the TV streaming service before The Mandalorian season 2 gets here, now that we've watched all the Marvel movies it has to offer.