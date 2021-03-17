Trending

OnePlus Watch confirmed to launch alongside OnePlus 9

Confirming speculation

OnePlus Watch
OnePlus Watch (Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 9 launch event is on March 23 - something it's been almost impossible to ignore, given how prolifically OnePlus has been teasing aspects of its new phone - and now we know the OnePlus Watch is coming too.

The OnePlus Watch is the company's long-rumored debut smartwatch, which had been teased to be coming soon - now, the company has explicitly confirmed it's coming March 23.

Not much has been confirmed by OnePlus in this newest info-dump, but we've got a new image shown above. This seems to show a large crown for the side of the watch. 

It'll also apparently have an 'affordable price point', with a 'fashionable design' and a 'best-in-class user experience'. Those are all OnePlus' words, though, and they're probably a little bias.

Launch soon

The OnePlus 9 launch event is set to take place on March 23 - that's the same day as the Black Shark 4 launch, and it's also rumored to be when an Apple event could take place, so it could be a very busy day.

As well as the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus 9, we're expecting to see a 'Pro' version of the smartphone - this is what OnePlus has been teasing most aggressively.

Check back to TechRadar on the day for all our coverage, analysis, news and reviews on everything OnePlus brings.

