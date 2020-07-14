OnePlus Nord selfie camera revealed, and it's set to replace your selfie stick

Details about the OnePlus Nord are slowly trickling out from the company, and the latest is that the phone is set to have a 105-degree ultra-wide selfie camera which the company claims can replace your selfie stick.

This was announced on the OnePlus Nord's official Instagram page (you can watch the video below) where the company also cited some rather dubious statistics about deaths of people using selfie sticks.

The Instagram video reveals the ultra-wide element of the camera, but it doesn't share anything other than the field of view. Previous leaks have suggested that there will be a 32MP main selfie camera that's paired with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter.

What a way to go. Drop your sticks and join us for the world's first AR smartphone launch on July 21. #OnePlusNordAR #OnePlusNord OnePlus Nord A photo posted by @oneplus.nord on Jul 13, 2020 at 3:01am PDT

The video clearly states that OnePlus wants people to replace their selfie sticks with ultra-wide cameras, although this isn't the widest-angle camera we've seen on the front of a smartphone.

Examples include the camera on the Asus ZenFone 6, which offers a 125-degree field of view, and on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which is just behind at 123 degrees.

It seems to be a feature that more and more manufacturers are embracing, and its inclusion here may mean that we see the introduction of ultra-wide selfie cameras on future flagship phones from OnePlus.

Could one be coming to the OnePlus 8T later in the year? We'll have to wait to find out. We don't have long to wait to hear more about the OnePlus Nord, though, as the company is set to reveal the phone on July 21.

