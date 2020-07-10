OnePlus Nord specs leak in full and point to a whole lot of RAM

The OnePlus 8 (above) won't be the cheapest new OnePlus phone for long

Between leaks and things that OnePlus itself has confirmed, we already had a fairly good idea of what to expect from the OnePlus Nord, but now most of the gaps might have been filled, as all of the specs have just been leaked.

On Twitter, @evleaks (a leaker with a great track record) shared an image that apparently comes from a “virtual Nord training presentation” and includes full specs for the phone.

These include a 6.44-inch 1080 x 2400 Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 408 pixels per inch, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus Nord is also listed as having a surprising amount of RAM, with 8GB and 12GB configurations mentioned, along with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Cameras, battery and more

We already know the OnePlus Nord has four rear cameras, and here they’re listed as including a 48MP f/1.75 main sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP f/2.4 depth sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. Those specs line up with a previous leak.

We also know that the OnePlus Nord will have a dual-lens front-facing camera, and according to this leak it will include a 32MP f/2.45 main sensor and an 8MP f/2.45 wide-angle one. This too lines up with an earlier leak.

Other details include mention of a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast charging, a Snapdragon 765G chipset (which is already confirmed for inclusion), an in-screen fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, and a choice of Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, and Gray Ash colors.

While there’s nothing unbelievable here, we would of course take this with a pinch of salt, especially as an included image of the phone only shows one rear camera, and it’s in the wrong position based on glimpses of the OnePlus Nord that we’ve previously seen. @evleaks notes that this is placeholder imagery, but it’s still a slight red flag.

Still, we’ll know what’s true or not soon, as the OnePlus Nord is being fully unveiled on July 21, and we wouldn’t be surprised if OnePlus shares some more details ahead of that. So stay tuned to TechRadar for all the OnePlus Nord news and announcements between now and then.

