OnePlus Buds battery life revealed – and you won't be disappointed

The OnePlus Buds are closer to launch than ever, as the days count down to their July 21 unveiling – and the electronics brand has seen fit to reveal a number of new design details that have certainly piqued our interest.

The information comes via the official OnePlus forum website, with OnePlus CEO Pete Lau clarifying some features of the OnePlus Buds, including a "half-in-ear design" aimed at increasing comfort by reducing the pressure inside your ear.

Perhaps most revealing is new information about the battery life. It seems the OnePlus Buds will fare pretty well when it comes to battery, with seven hours of audio playback off a single charge, and up to 30 hours playback when taking the charging case into account.

Lau calls this battery life "industry-leading", and while it doesn't quite beat the 36 hours of the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1, it's still up there with the big dogs, surpassing the 18 hours of the Sony WF-1000MX3 and even the 28 hours of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2.

Best buds

Battery life isn't the only important metric on which to judge true wireless earbuds of course: everything from comfort and connectivity to sound quality will also need to be taken into account. From the outset, though, it sounds like OnePlus has its sights set on the biggest players in the true wireless market.

CEO Pete Lau also hinted at "deeper optimizations" designed to enhance your experience when using the OnePlus Buds in tandem with a OnePlus smartphone – which is unsurprising, given they'll be launching alongside the new OnePlus Nord handset.

"We also made a series of deeper optimizations to ensure that the OnePlus Buds work as seamlessly as possible with OnePlus phones," wrote Lau. "For instance, when in gaming mode on your OnePlus device, the OnePlus Buds achieve ultra-low latency, approaching the speed of wired headphones."

We'll have to test those claims when the OnePlus Buds are in circulation, but for now there's plenty to keep us interested.