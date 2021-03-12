Bethesda on Xbox and NFTs explained: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 55

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's episode is presented by Matt Phillips, TechRadar's Video Producer, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

Our guests are James Peckham, Phones Editor at TechRadar, and Hamish Hector, Staff Writer at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 55:

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: WandaVision is done and Falcon and the Winter Soldier is just around the corner, so we ask, which minor-league superhero do you want to see get their own TV show?

In the news section, we induct another gadget into our hall of fame, discuss those OnePlus 9 rumors and muse over whether future Bethesda games will be Xbox exclusive. We also touch on which new VR devices are coming, and explain the latest term taking the internet by storm, NFT.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple Podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.