OnePlus 9 live blog: today's big phone unveiling as it happens

The OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R and OnePlus Watch are set to be unveiled later today. This is our live blog where we'll be talking you through every moment of the March 23 launch, and we'll be the first to share details of the next-gen gadgets.

You'd be forgiven for thinking these products had already been announced; OnePlus has been teasing these, especially the OnePlus 9 Pro, for weeks now and we already know a lot about each of them.

That said, there's still a bit we haven't learned about each of the smartphones including price and release date. We especially don't know much about the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus Watch.

The launch is set for later today (March 23) at 7am PT / 10am EST / 2pm GMT (or March 24 at 1am for those in AEDT). Check back here then, or just before as we'll be talking you through the OnePlus 9 event as it happens.

All times are in Eastern Standard Time (EST)

05:15 - Welcome to 2021's next big phone launch. It's time to hear about the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, plus a variety of other products including the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus 9R.

There should be lots to hear about at today's launch, but we already know a lot of the key details about the company's next flagship Android phone as OnePlus has been sharing them for weeks.

If you want to learn all about the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, check out our hub on both of the phones as it includes a variety of confirmed information. If you want to know the full picture, check back here at the launch event time and we'll talk you through what's happening.