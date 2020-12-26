OnePlus 9 leak reveals wireless charging and battery upgrades

The expected launch of the OnePlus 9 is still several months away, but that isn't stopping the leaks from dripping out online – and the latest one to catch our attention suggests some serious upgrades in the battery and wireless charging departments.

91mobiles has the scoop, with "a trusted source" claiming that 30W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging is going to be supported on the OnePlus 9 – features we saw on the OnePlus 8 Pro but not the OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus 8T.

The OnePlus 9 is also, apparently, getting a 4,500mAh battery fitted inside, up from the 4,300mAh capacity battery of the OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8T also came with a 4,500mAh battery, while the OnePlus 8 Pro rocked 4,510mAh of capacity.

We also have some newly leaked pictures of the OnePlus 9 from 91mobiles, which is usually accurate in the inside information that it provides. They show off some of the phone's software, and the flat display that the handset is expected to have.

You can also see the punch hole camera on the front of the OnePlus 9, as well as some reassuringly thin bezels, although we don't see too much else in terms of the overall design or the aesthetics of the upcoming handset.

It sounds as though the OnePlus 9 is also going to come with support for the super-speedy 65W fast charging that was first introduced with the OnePlus 8T in October. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro topped out at 30W fast charging, you might recall.

With the OnePlus 9 getting the sort of premium features previously reserved for the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8T, there's a question about what sort of upgrades the OnePlus 9 Pro is going to bring with it when these phones are launched.

March or April 2021 is currently the best bet for when these handsets are going to appear. As well as the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, there's also been talk of a OnePlus 9 Lite running this year's top-end Snapdragon 865 processor.

