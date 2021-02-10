OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro could both have similarly impressive charging speeds

The OnePlus 9 series is rumored to launch in March, so we’re entering the peak hype period. That means you can expect plenty of leaks between now and launch, the latest of which details the battery sizes and hints at impressive charging speeds.

According to Max Jambor, a leaker who has a great track record for information about OnePlus, both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will have a 4,500mAh battery.

That's just about what we’d expect from high-end handsets, although no improvement on the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 Pro. But what’s more interesting is the usage of two battery icons in the leak, which could be a hint at a dual-cell implementation.

9 and 9 Pro pic.twitter.com/PHU385KmL9February 9, 2021

The OnePlus 8T was the first device from the company to sport a dual-cell arrangement, allowing the two batteries to be charged faster simultaneously to achieve an output of 65W.

So with this arrangement seemingly being used again it's likely that we'll see charging power of at least 65W again. On the OnePlus 8T, that was able to take the phone from zero to full in about 35 minutes, with most of the charging happening in the initial 20 minutes.

Apart from faster charging for your phone, the same adapter and cable also support 45W USB PD (Power Delivery) fast charging for other devices. Basically, you’re able to use the same charger for your phone, tablet, laptop and accessories, and get high charging speeds on all of them.

Of course, while that's the case on the OnePlus 8T, if anything we might even see upgrades for the charger that comes with the OnePlus 9, though it's worth noting that both 65W charging and 4,500mAh capacities have been leaked before, so those specs are looking likely.

The double-battery-icons could be seen as some graphic design flair from Jambor, instead of hints at the two battery cells, so take this with a pinch of salt - but the leak of 4,500mAh batteries is explicit and clear.

Rounding up what else we've heard about the phones: there are likely to be three devices in the series, with a super-premium OnePlus 9 Pro with a curved display and better cameras, a OnePlus 9 in the middle with similar internal specifications, and a cheaper third smartphone possibly dubbed the OnePlus 9E, which is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset.

The OnePlus 9E isn't mentioned in this battery leak though, so it may well have a smaller battery and slower charging.

At the same event, we might also see the company’s first smartwatch and a Nord reboot, so if you're a OnePlus fan there's a lot to get excited about.