OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition has just launched with a striking design

At the launch of the OnePlus 8T, the company teased that it had a special OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition on the way too, and while it didn't share too many details at the time the phone has now launched.

The limited -edition phone – which is for now only confirmed for China – has a very different look to the standard OnePlus 8T, at least from the back, with a unique design which includes many of the elements we've seen in the promo material for Cyberpunk 2077, including bright yellow highlights.

There are three parts to the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition's rear panel. The upper part features a large glass panel housing the camera lenses and ‘2077’ lettering. The middle section is also glass, but with a mottled finish, and the bottom part is a darker shade and includes the 'Cyberpunk 2077' logo.

To help the phone stand out even more, it also comes with a customized luminous case which appears to change color and brightness based on the natural light around it.

This isn't our first look at the design of the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition, but previous teasers had only shown glimpses of different bits, so this our clearest and most complete look yet.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition: features and specs

The front of the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition looks a lot like the standard model, but it includes a live wallpaper and some other Cyberpunk 2077-inspired interface elements; for example, the fingerprint- unlock animation is the same as the artificial eye scan in the game.

As for the specs, it's much the same as the top version of the standard OnePlus 8T, so you're only really getting a different look with this model.

It features a 6.55-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED 120Hz display with 402 pixels per inch. In terms of cameras, there's a 48MP f/1.7 main snapper with optical image stabilization, plus a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro one, and a 2MP monochrome one.

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition has a 4,500mAh battery with speedy 65W charging. It's powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, has 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and runs Android 11 out of the box.

It's priced at CNY 3,999 (that's around $600 / £465 / AU$850 / Rs 45,000, but the actual prices in different regions won't necessarily be close to those conversions), and will go on sale in China from November 11. At the time of writing there's no information on if and when it will come to other regions, but we'll let you know if that changes.