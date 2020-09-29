OnePlus 8T confirmed to run Android 11 out of the box

Google launched Android 11 back on September 8, but not many phones run it yet. One that definitely will run it though is the OnePlus 8T.

The company has confirmed as much in a tweet and on its forum, adding that other than Google’s own products the OnePlus 8T will be the first “global smartphone” to launch with Android 11.

Of course, this isn’t stock Android 11. Rather, the OnePlus 8T will run OxygenOS 11, which is OnePlus’s own customization of the operating system.

Surprise! The #OnePlus8T runs #OxygenOS11 out of the box 🎁September 29, 2020

The company claims that it includes a new layout that moves the touch controls closer to your thumbs, plus improved one-handed gestures and a range of always-on display options. There's also a lot of talk about making the user experience intuitive, refined, and personalized.

This isn’t the first detail that OnePlus has shared about the OnePlus 8T. We already know the phone has a 6.55-inch 120Hz screen with 91.9% screen-to-body ratio, plus a 4,500mAh battery with 65W charging, and that there won’t be a OnePlus 8T Pro.

The company has a habit of revealing many aspects of its phones before the official launch, but with that launch being on October 14 - which is still weeks away at the time of writing - there might not be much left to reveal on the day if OnePlus keeps this up.

TechRadar will be sure to bring you all the OnePlus 8T announcements as they happen – whether on the official launch day or before, so stay tuned for updates.