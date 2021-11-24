OnePlus 10 Pro specs leak suggests this flagship could disappoint

The OnePlus 10 Pro looks set to be one of the first flagship phones of 2022, and we now have a good idea of what it might offer, as the specs of the phone have leaked almost in full.

Leaker @OnLeaks has shared these details in partnership with 91Mobiles, revealing that the OnePlus 10 Pro apparently has a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset (which could alternatively launch as the Snapdragon 898).

The phone also apparently has a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, a 5,000mAh battery, a 32MP selfie camera, and a triple-lens main camera with a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide one, and an 8MP telephoto one with 3.3x optical zoom.

Check out the best OnePlus phones

These are the best smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is also on the way

Those camera claims are worth emphasizing, as another source recently suggested the OnePlus 10 Pro would have a quad-lens rear camera – we were skeptical of that at the time, and we’re now even more so, with a triple-lens one looking likely.

That said, there are still some questions around the camera, as yet another source has claimed that it will offer 5x optical zoom, rather than the 3.3x claimed here.

As for the rest of the specs, we’ve heard some of them before from the same source as today's leak, but not from anyone else. So until other sources chime in we’d take this with a pinch of salt, but camera aside there aren’t any dissenting voices, and @OnLeaks has a good track record, so these details may well be accurate.

We should find out for sure before too long, as it’s rumored that the OnePlus 10 range will be unveiled in January or February, though initially only for China, with a global launch in March or April.

The 10 Pro could be very similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro (above) (Image credit: Truls Steinung)

Analysis: spot the difference

Taken in isolation these leaked specs sound promising but compare them to the OnePlus 9 Pro and you’ll see that very little appears to be changing.

If this specs leak is accurate then the rear camera setup could be exactly the same, as could the screen, the amounts of storage and RAM, and the water resistance rating.

The only things here that are different are the chipset, the battery, which could be higher capacity in the OnePlus 10 Pro (up from 4,500mAh in the OnePlus 9 Pro), and the front-facing camera, which could have twice the megapixels of the 16MP one in the OnePlus 9 Pro.

So that doesn’t sound like the most exciting of upgrades. Of course, leaks suggest the design is also changing a bit, and there could be other adjustments too, such as the charging speed. But overall, owners of this year’s model might not need to be in a rush to upgrade.

Read our full OnePlus 9 review

Via GSMArena